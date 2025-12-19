Igbobi College to Host Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Event  Dec. 27th

The 2025 edition of the Seyi Akinwunmi Charity Foundation, the 11th in the series, has been scheduled to take place at the Igbobi College in Lagos.

A total of six teams are on the cards to feature in the 2025 edition with two women’s teams and four men’s teams already confirmed by the organisers.

The women’s teams are; Golden Eko Ballers Women Team and Asisat Oshoala Girls Academy while for the boys, Golden Eko Ballers U-14 Team, Dosu Football Academy, 36 Lions Football Academy and Ikorodu City Football Academy will compete for honours.

There will also be a novelty match between Igbobi College Old Boys Association of 2000 set and the Igbobi College Old Boys Association of 2001 set.

This edition is supported by the ICOBA 78/80 set and the target of developing the young one to attain their potential to become future champions remain the same.

Head of the Technical arm of the organizing team, Mr. Dotun Coker, stated that planning for the event has been ongoing in the past months.

“We have been working for some time now and we are now putting finishing touches to the preparations. We have good plans to make the participants happy in all aspects. More of the plans will be unfolded as we move closer to the D-Day,” Coker said.