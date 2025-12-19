Hello Energy brings Christmas sparkle to Anambra State

Hello Energy Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to the Anambra community by turning the Fegge Roundabout in Onitsha into a vibrant focal point for the festive season. Adorned with sparkling Christmas lights, the roundabout now glows with colour and warmth, enhancing the city’s holiday ambience. The Fegge Roundabout was constructed in 2023 by Hello Energy under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme and in support of His Excellency Governor Soludo’s vision for the state. The landmark has once again become a symbol of goodwill, offering residents and visitors a visually captivating reminder of the season’s joy.

Speaking at the unveiling of this year’s Christmas lighting and decorations, Barrister Okide Ezigbo, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Hello Energy, explained that the initiative is aimed at bringing joy, hope, and the excitement of the holiday season to children in the neighborhood many of whom rarely experience such magical, fairytale moments.

Barrister Ezigbo also said that Hello Energy’s guiding philosophy is rooted in Inclusive Capitalism. According to him, inclusive Capitalism is about making investments that are both economically viable and socially impactful. “It is about touching lives, promoting positive values, and creating opportunities, even as capital is deployed for profit,” he said.

Ezigbo has an extensive professional background, having held senior management positions at Bombardier Inc., Irving Oil, and Ontario Power in Canada. He earned his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management and currently serves as the Managing Director and CEO of Hello Energy.