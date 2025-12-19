Harpic Partners FG, Lagos  on  Open Defecation

Ayodeji Ake

Harpic, Nigeria’s leading toilet cleaning brand from Reckitt, has reaffirmed its commitment to improving sanitation and hygiene across Nigeria.

The brand partnered with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation, and the Lagos State Government to commemorate the 2025 World Toilet Day, themed “We Will Always Need the Toilet.”

This year’s commemoration featured the maiden National Sanitation Conference, the sixth anniversary of the Clean Nigeria: Use the toilet Campaign in Abuja, and a two-day series of sensitization and awareness activities in Lagos.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 National Sanitation Conference in Abuja recently, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Development Partners, Inna Binta Audu said: “Sanitation is not only about toilets or infrastructure; it is about human dignity, health, productivity, and the future of our nation’s children. A clean Nigeria is a healthy, prosperous, and equitable Nigeria.

He called for accelerated action to unlock Nigeria’s $14.23 billion sanitation economy by 2030, warning that the country currently loses $3 billion annually due to inadequate sanitation due to its effects on health and productivity.”

According to the Head of External Communications and Partnerships at Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, “We are proud to stand with the government, our partners and our communities in advancing one shared goal, accelerating access to safe sanitation for all Nigerians.

“Access to hygienic sanitation is not a lifestyle upgrade, it’s a necessity for preventing disease and it’s a fundamental human right. Through our brand Harpic, we are committed to championing this purpose until everyone can have access to safe and decent sanitation irrespective of their social economic class. When toilets work, communities will thrive; when they do not, the consequences will affect everyone.”

Speaking during the Lagos edition, Mr. Tokunbo Philip Wahab, Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Lagos State, represented by MD/CEO Lagos State Signage & Advertisement Agency, Mr Fatiu A. Akiolu commended Harpic’s effort, saying, “Our target remains clear, which is to make Lagos Open Defecation Free (ODF) in line with the national target by 2030, and to ensure that every Lagosian has access to a clean and safe toilet, irrespective of where they live.

“The Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Sanwo-Olu, took a commendable step by recently approving the construction of 20 public toilets of 10 units each making a total of 200 units of public toilets and bathrooms in strategic locations.”