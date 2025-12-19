For a More Combat-ready Force, Nigerian Army to Overhaul Training Schools and Curricula as Security Threats Grow Complex

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Army has announced plans to overhaul its training schools and curricula from next year in response to Nigeria’s increasingly complex security environment, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, said yesterday.

He disclosed this at the closing ceremony of this year’s Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference in Lagos, noting that the reforms would be mission-focused and aligned with the service’s evolving operational environment to build a more professional, adaptable and combat-ready force.

The Army chief said special attention would be given to the training and employment of Special Forces and Army Aviation, adding that deliberate interventions would be undertaken to strengthen the Special Forces School.

According to the COAS, intelligence briefings presented during the conference showed that Nigeria’s security environment was becoming increasingly complex, requiring enhanced capabilities in intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance and cyber operations.

He said the overhaul would be holistic and driven by Army Headquarters through the Department of Training, stressing that realistic and targeted training remained critical to improved operational outcomes.

“As part of this effort, we will make informed but radical changes to our training and operational activities in the coming year. Special attention will be given to the training and employment of Special Forces and Army Aviation, including deliberate interventions to strengthen the Special Forces School,” Shaibu said.

He noted that regional instability and global changes in warfare demanded continuous learning, adaptation and innovation, adding that the Army would continue to promote technological integration while leveraging government support for critical military equipment.

Beyond training and operations, Shaibu reaffirmed his commitment to personnel welfare, particularly in addressing accommodation shortages across barracks nationwide. He directed that all ongoing residential projects be completed and allocated promptly, while new housing projects would be initiated across Army divisions.

As an interim measure, he said extensive renovation works would be carried out in barracks to ease current housing pressures. He also reiterated the Army’s focus on post-service housing, describing it as a key welfare priority.

Shaibu said the outcomes of the annual conference would be compiled and circulated shortly to guide implementation in the coming year, stressing that the deliberations would shape Army policies and strategies going forward.