FAAN Reinforces Security, Customer Service at Airports

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said it has stepped up measures nationwide to ensure smooth passenger movement during the Yuletide, despite increased traffic and on-going airport upgrades.

FAAN’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Henry Agbebire, said the authority anticipated the seasonal surge, especially in Lagos where the old International facility, known as Terminal One is undergoing repairs.

He noted that additional customer service staff members putting on ‘Ask Me’ jackets, have been deployed, while security has been reinforced, particularly at arrival and pick-up points.

Agbebire said FAAN would work closely with the Nigeria Customs Service, the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies to provide seamless and welcoming experience for travellers, including Nigerians returning from the diaspora.

According to him, extra security personnel have been deployed in Lagos to manage crowd control and traffic flow, with similar measures in place at airports across the country.

While acknowledging that construction work and airline delays might cause occasional inconveniences, he assured passengers that FAAN remains committed to minimising disruptions.

