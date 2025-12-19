  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

CAN Urges Churches to Close down Over Bandit Attacks in Kogi Community Following Monarch’s Directive

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the persistent bandits attacks on the churches in Kabba/Bunu local area of Kogi State, Christian Association of Nigeria has urged all churches in the area to close down till further notice.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Reverend Osatuyi Kayode;
Coordinator, CAN
Kabba Bunu LG, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Friday.

“Following the directive from the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Kabba Bunu Traditional Council Oba Solomon Owoniyi at the meeting held with traditional rulers, Church Leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria Kabba/ Bunu LGA at his palace where he gave a directive on the closure of all church services till further notice upon credible security report on attack by the bandits on our churches

“After consulting with the state chairman of CAN Kogi state. I hereby advise all churches to obey the directives of Oba Solomon Owoniyi, Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Kabba Bunu traditional council.

“Let us continue to pray for the peace of the church and Kabba Bunu land. I will keep you posted with further directive,” the Coordinator said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.