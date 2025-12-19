CAN Urges Churches to Close down Over Bandit Attacks in Kogi Community Following Monarch’s Directive

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Following the persistent bandits attacks on the churches in Kabba/Bunu local area of Kogi State, Christian Association of Nigeria has urged all churches in the area to close down till further notice.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Reverend Osatuyi Kayode;

Coordinator, CAN

Kabba Bunu LG, copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja on Friday.

“Following the directive from the Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Kabba Bunu Traditional Council Oba Solomon Owoniyi at the meeting held with traditional rulers, Church Leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria Kabba/ Bunu LGA at his palace where he gave a directive on the closure of all church services till further notice upon credible security report on attack by the bandits on our churches

“After consulting with the state chairman of CAN Kogi state. I hereby advise all churches to obey the directives of Oba Solomon Owoniyi, Obaro of Kabba and Chairman Kabba Bunu traditional council.

“Let us continue to pray for the peace of the church and Kabba Bunu land. I will keep you posted with further directive,” the Coordinator said.