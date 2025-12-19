At NDPHC’s Anniversary, FG Restates Commitment to Power Sector Reforms

. Adelabu says firm restored 345mw generation to national grid

. Adighije reveals over 9,000MVA of installed transformer capacity added

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government has reiterated its plan to continue reforms in the power sector, highlighting that the Electricity Act 2023, the legislation which provides clearer legal authority as well as enhanced commercial credibility, represents a defining turning point for Nigeria’s power sector.

Speaking at the NDPHC’s 20th anniversary celebration held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, Vice President Kashim Shettima, acknowledged NDPHC’s significant contributions to national development over the past two decades.

He noted that with the enactment of the Electricity Act, the NDPHC now has a stronger institutional footing for the company to compete, partner, and grow within a more open and dynamic energy market.

Shettima, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of NDPHC, said the board views the milestone as an opportunity for institutional evolution—from an integration-driven entity to a commercially disciplined and market-focused enterprise—while remaining faithful to its national mandate.

According to him, the board has prioritised extracting greater value from existing assets, strengthening contracts and market participation, ensuring governance-led commercialisation, managing risks responsibly, and investing in human capital.

“As chairman, I wish to state unequivocally that the board remains fully committed to its responsibilities. We will continue to provide strategic direction, uphold the highest standards of governance, support management in taking sound and accountable decisions, protect shareholder value on behalf of the Nigerian people, and keep NDPHC aligned with national energy and development goals,” he said.

Shettima also commended President Bola Tinubu for restoring investor confidence in the power sector, describing him as a ‘magician’ working not with illusion, but with discipline and reform mindedness.

“In a time when the power sector required not just policy but results, Mr President has been a magician working not with illusion, but with discipline and reform. He has restored confidence in the sector and created the conditions for institutions such as NDPHC to thrive,” Shettima added.

In his remarks at the event, the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, underscored NDPHC’s critical role in the nation’s economy over the past 20 years, describing the company as a key pillar in expanding and safeguarding Nigeria’s electricity generation capacity.

He said through the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP), NDPHC has developed generation plants and associated value-chain infrastructure across the country, creating one of the largest portfolios of government-backed power assets in Africa.

“Whether you work in the field restoring turbines, in control rooms ensuring dispatch, in procurement securing parts and services, or in offices shaping policy and stakeholder engagement, your contributions are evident in the plants operating today and the lives benefiting from improved electricity supply,” Adelabu said.

The minister disclosed that NDPHC has recently restored 345 megawatts of generation capacity to the national grid, including 120MW from Omotosho NIPP, 112.5MW from Benin NIPP, and 112.5MW from Ihovbor (Geregu/Talata) NIPP.

He also highlighted the company’s implementation of the ‘Light Up Nigeria’ project, aimed at boosting industrialisation and delivering reliable electricity to industrial clusters nationwide.

“These achievements are part of the gains from the broader reforms under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to improve reliability, expand access, and attract investments in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda,” Adelabu said.

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, highlighted the enormous work done by the Managing Director of the NDPHC, Jennifer Adighije, describing her performance as outstanding within the short period she has assumed leadership of the company.

“I was thrilled to see that we have a wonderful woman appointed into office who is performing exceptionally well. I came here to appreciate the Managing Director, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, for the remarkable work she has done,” Ekpo said.

He emphasised that this aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which remains paramount, noting that sustainable power supply is fundamental to national development.

“Without power, there can be no industrialisation, and our homes cannot function optimally. Listening to her presentation and the improvements that have taken place in the power sector, I am confident that Nigeria is headed in the right direction,” he added.

In her opening remarks, NDPHC Managing Director, Adighije, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s energy infrastructure and supporting national development.

She said beyond power generation, NDPHC has successfully executed projects across the transmission and distribution segments of the electricity value chain.

“In the transmission segment alone, we have added over 9,000 MVA of installed transformer capacity, rolled out transmission substations, line-bay extensions, and constructed hundreds of kilometres of transmission lines across the country,” she said.

Adighije noted that under her leadership, NDPHC is adopting a customer-centric approach and leveraging the Electricity Act to deepen strategic collaborations with bilateral partners, eligible customers, regional partners under the West African Power Pool, and other market participants.