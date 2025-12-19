At APC Caucus Meeting, Tinubu Assures Nigerians State Police Will Become Reality

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu, last night, assured Nigerians that the much talked about multi-level police will become a reality before long.

Tinubu spoke at the national caucus meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting billed for today, Friday, at the Conference Centre of State House, Abuja.

He stressed that all hands must be on deck to guarantee improved security situation across the country by ensuring that the state police bill was passed and became law.

The president said he held meetings recently with the European Union and United States teams, and assured them that the state police bill would be passed by the National Assembly with the support of his party, APC.

Tinubu emphasised that everything would be done to ensure that the project did not fail.

He stated, “I had a very long discussion with the US and Europeans. I was bragging to them that definitely we will pass the state police bill to improve security.

“They asked me if I’m confident and I said, yes. I have a party to depend on. I have a party that will make it happen and if at this level we fail, God forbid, we will not fail.”

The president also told the party leaders, including governors, the leadership of the National Assembly, and former governors, that the autonomy granted the local government councils via a recent Supreme Court judgement must be followed to the letter by empowering the councils financially.

Tinubu stated, “Let us equally look at the recent Supreme Court judgement. What can we do with it, and how well we can position our country and our party. To me, the local government autonomy is, and must be, effective.

“Let us give them. There is no autonomy without funded mandate, we’ll give them their money directly. That’s the truth. That’s compliance to the Supreme Court. Take leadership seriously.”

Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was earlier asked by Tinubu to speak on his behalf, welcomed all the new members to the party, especially the seven former governors of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recently defected to APC

Shettima said most states in all the six geo-political zones were under the control of APC, with the party boasting 28 state governors.

He stated, “I want to assure our governors, this is your home. Kefas Agbu is a very gentleman. We can rest assured that 2027 is there for us. A lot of opposition members are itching to join us.”

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the National Assembly had confidence in the leadership of Tinubu, that of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), led by the chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and in the progressive governors led by Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Alleging that insecurity had been orchestrated by opposition party members, Akpabio prayed God to give Tinubu the strength to ensure release of the remaining kidnapped students of a Catholic school in Niger State.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, called for clear approach that would reward loyalty.

Abbas stated, “2026 must be about delivery and meeting the needs of Nigerians. Nigerians must continue to understand what the government is doing and why it is doing it. APC must seek cohesion.”

He called for full support for Tinubu and the ideals of the party, saying, “Together, we will continue to steer Nigeria towards unity, inclusive growth.”

Uzodimma commended Tinubu for a sterling performance since he assumed office in 2023, saying, “His bold economic policies have enabled us recover lost grounds in the economy.”

He commended the president for the emergency on national security, while also lauding him for the cordial and smooth working relationships between the federal government and the sub-nationals.

In his remarks, Yilwatda showcased the personalities of politicians, who had defected from PDP as a significant breakthrough ahead of 2027 general election.

The erstwhile PDP governors, who made their first appearances at the APC caucus meeting, were Duoye Diri (Bayelsa), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sheriff Oborehwori (Delta), and Kefas Agbu (Taraba).

Yilwatda thanked Tinubu, Shettima, the leadership of the National Assembly, and APC governors for the support since he took over.

He declared that the party was supporting Tinubu with robust membership drive and significant defections from the opposition party to the ruling party.

He also thanked the president for his leadership that had brought cohesion.

The APC chairman emphasised the promotion of internal democracy and appealed to party stakeholders to support the nationwide membership registration.

Party chieftains who attended the meeting included former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; pioneer chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; and former Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola.

There were also former Governor of Cross River State, Professor Ben Ayade; former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame; former Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; and former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Others were former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd); former Governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda; former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello; and Senator Adams Oshiomole. Also present at the meeting were Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; Senators Gbenga Daniel, Aliyu Wammako, Adamu Aliero, Ahmad Lawan, and Simon Lalong; House of Representatives leader, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Idris Wase.