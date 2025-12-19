Anthony Joshua Heavier Than Jake Paul Ahead Controversial Fight Today

Anthony Joshua weighed in almost two stone heavier than Jake Paul for today’s controversial heavyweight bout as part of an unusual stipulation.

Heavyweights do not usually have to make weight, but Joshua was required to come in under 17st 7lb (111kg), reflecting the gulf in experience between the fighters.

He tipped the scales at 17st 5lb (110kg), with Paul weighing 15st 7lb (98kg).

The pair will contest a professional eight-round bout, using regulation 10oz gloves, at Miami’s Kaseya Center.

A low-key official weigh-in, open only to the media, took place on Thursday morning in a conference room at the Fontainebleau Hotel. A ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for Thursday evening at the Fillmore Miami Beach.

Paul stepped on the scales calmly before breaking into a brief, animated and somewhat confusing tirade.

“Do you know who I am? I am him,” he shouted, eyes wide, as he gestured towards the assembled media.

It was Paul’s heaviest recorded weight, 3lb more than for his fight against Mike Tyson last year.

Joshua, 36, was never expected to miss the limit, having posted a video on social media two weeks ago showing himself already on target.

However, when the Watford fighter did not arrive at the venue as scheduled, reporters were briefly left wondering whether there had been an issue.

Joshua eventually made a swift in-and-out appearance about an hour after Paul weighed in, looking trim and in shape. As he left the scales, he was asked by a reporter what his post-fight meal would be.

“Success,” he replied.

The weight discrepancy has been a major talking point. Paul has operated largely at cruiserweight for much of his boxing career, while Joshua is a two-time heavyweight world champion.

Joshua has comfortably made similar weights before, including for both fights against generational great Oleksandr Usyk. At his heaviest, he was 18st 3lb (118kg) during his professional career.