Webinar Exposes Realities of Underage Gambling Through Survivors’ Stories

Iyke Bede presents the disturbing scenario that behind the statistics and policy debates on underage gambling are real lives shaped by early exposure to betting and its far-reaching consequences. At a recent webinar convened by GambleAwareNG and GamblePause, these hidden realities came into sharp focus as young Nigerians who began gambling as minors shared deeply personal stories of loss, addiction, and recovery. Their testimonies, alongside expert insights, revealed underage gambling not as a distant social concern, but as an urgent public health issue demanding immediate and coordinated action

A recent webinar organised by GambleAwareNG and GamblePause brought the realities of underage gambling to the fore, using the lived experiences of three young Nigerians who fell into the habit long before they understood its consequences. The session, themed ‘The Impact of Underage Gambling’, explored how early exposure to betting shapes behaviour, derails ambitions, and leaves lasting emotional and financial damage.

One of the speakers, Shittu Joseph, recalled beginning his gambling journey at 16. He first approached it as something fun, but quickly convinced himself it could become a way to lift his family out of poverty. His mother knew nothing about it until she caught him, and the moment she broke down in tears became a turning point he thought would end it. It didn’t.

By 2016, when betting apps and free codes became easily accessible, he doubled down. The following year, after seeking help from his pastor, he stopped briefly. But loan apps soon became another enabling factor. Within a year, he had accumulated about ₦100,000 in debt.

He managed to stop again in 2019 and even blocked gambling apps in 2020, but onboarding on new platforms was too easy. Low KYC requirements meant he could create fresh accounts with little resistance. He noted that “self-exclusion was practically useless”.

His situation worsened in 2023, when he owed a loan app about ₦500,000. He had to juggle multiple jobs just to clear the debt. It took eight months of staying away from betting before he could stabilise, helped by a sustainable support platform he discovered through a Lobby Stars post on gambling addiction.

His experience was echoed by Daniel Ariyo, who started out in JSS 2. He placed bets through older people who could access the shops. The habit followed him into his teenage years.

“Gambling changed my life, and it breaks my heart that there were lots of opportunities I missed,” he said during the session.

Daniel held two jobs — one as a cybercafé attendant and another as a barber — but all the money he made from the barbershop went straight into wagering. Things escalated when he got to university, and just like Shittu, loan apps became the fuel that kept his habit going.

For ChessUp, whose real name is Chiedozie, the problem began with beginner’s luck. His early wins lasted longer than they should have, creating a false sense of control that eventually collapsed. At his lowest point, he gambled away his aunt’s ₦400,000.

These personal accounts framed the broader conversation led by mental health experts. Consultant psychiatrist and clinical director of Psychgam Services, Dr Nancy Orjinta, outlined common signs of underage gambling: compulsive urges, compulsive lying, the need to stake higher amounts to chase dopamine, restlessness when not gambling, financial problems, and comorbid conditions.

She added that findings from a nationwide survey conducted by her team showed that 40.3 per cent of respondents had placed a bet at least once in their lifetime— a figure she said is comparable to what is seen in the UK. Out of that number, 10 per cent of those were underage. For her, the real danger lies in the fact that young people have developing brains and lack a full grasp of decision-making, making them more vulnerable to addiction.

Associate professor and behavioural intervention specialist, Dr James Komolafe, expanded on this, noting that once a young person crosses into gambling, their cognitive and emotional patterns begin to shift. He warned that without immediate attention, brain development becomes “hijacked”. He also walked participants through the clinical recovery profile for gambling addiction, breaking down how recovery requires structured intervention and consistent support.

Founder of GamblePause, Ladipo Abiose, rounded off the session with recommendations on preventing underage gambling. He stressed the need for intentional awareness campaigns targeting schools, digital messaging designed for younger audiences, and integrity-driven regulatory frameworks. He added that operators must take a more proactive stance and that integrating the National Identification Number (NIN) into betting apps would help verify ages and promote shared accountability across the industry.

The webinar made one thing clear: the rising involvement of young Nigerians in gambling is a current reality with long-term consequences, demanding urgent action from families, operators, and regulators alike.