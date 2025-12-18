Two Dead, Three Critically Injured as Dangote Mixer Truck Crashes into Vehicles at Iyana Meiran

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Two persons lost their lives, while three others sustained critical injuries following a fatal road traffic accident involving a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck and multiple vehicles at Iyana Meiran, Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the incident occurred at Iyana Meiran inward Meiran Road, near the Primary Health Centre (PHC), Meiran.

According to preliminary security findings, the accident was caused by a Dangote Silo Mixer Truck reportedly driven at an excessive speed before suffering a sudden brake failure. The truck consequently lost control and rammed into a commercial mini-bus, popularly known as Korope, with registration number EPP 541 YF, as well as four tricycles (Marwa) bearing registration numbers KTU 360 QN, LND 444 QL, LSR 444 QN and EKY 122 QP.

The impact led to extensive damage, trapping several commuters inside the mangled vehicles.

LASTMA officials said their personnel promptly mobilised to the scene and, with the assistance of public-spirited passersby, rescued three severely injured victims who were trapped in the wreckage. The Authority also cordoned off the affected corridor and implemented traffic diversion and control measures to prevent secondary accidents and ensure the safety of emergency responders.

In line with inter-agency emergency response protocols, officers of the Meiran Police Division were notified. The Divisional Police Officer led a team to the scene and provided security support throughout the rescue and recovery operations.

However, the driver of the Dangote Silo Mixer Truck reportedly absconded from the scene upon realising the gravity of the incident.

The injured victims were conveyed to Mobonke Hospital on Meiran Road for urgent medical attention, while the remains of the two deceased persons were handed over to the Nigeria Police, who arranged their evacuation with an ambulance.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to the protection of lives and property on Lagos roads and warned motorists, particularly operators of heavy-duty and articulated vehicles, to ensure that their braking systems and other critical mechanical components are thoroughly inspected and certified roadworthy before use.

Mr. Bakare-Oki also cautioned drivers against excessive speeding, stressing that mechanical negligence and disregard for speed regulations remain avoidable causes of fatal road crashes.

LASTMA appealed to all road users to exercise caution, prioritise vehicle roadworthiness and comply strictly with traffic regulations in the interest of public safety across Lagos State.