Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio, Abbas Attend APC Caucus Meeting

.Former VP Osinbajo, Fubara, Agbu, Diri, three other ex-PDP govs also in attendance

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday evening led other chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the national caucus meeting of the party at the Conference Centre of the State House, Abuja.

The President, arrived the venue of the meeting at about 7.41pm in the company of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The meeting, which is currently underway, is being attended by APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yiltwada; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; House Speaker, Hon Abbas Tajudeen; APC governors; National Working Committee (NWC) members and principal officers of the National Assembly.

Also attending the meeting are former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and seven governors who recently defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the party. They are Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri, Peter Mbah (Enugu), Sim Fubara (Rivers), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Sherrif Oborehwori (Delta) and Kefas Agbu (Taraba).

Details Later…