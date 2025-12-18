THISDAY Correspondent Wins PenCom’s Maiden Media Excellence Award

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





THISDAY Business Correspondent, James Emejo has emerged winner of the maiden 2025 National Pension Commission (PenCom) Excellence Award for Journalism.

The award which covered January to December 2025, is based on verifiable evidence of consistency, accuracy, prominence, and analytical depth in pension-related reporting.

The award presented by the

Director General, PenCom, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, at the annual media conference in Abuja, particularly referenced the reporter’s “exceptional professionalism, accuracy, and analytical insight”.

The commission said, “His reports are distinguished by clarity, factual precision, and thoughtful interpretation of complex pension policies and reforms”, achieved through sustained and in-depth coverage of the National Pension Commission, the Contributory Pension Scheme, and the broader pension industry.

PenCom stressed that “This award is presented in recognition of a journalist whose work has consistently elevated public understanding of Nigeria’s pension system.

“Beyond reporting events, his work provides context and perspective, helping contributors, retirees, and stakeholders understand the impact of pension reforms on their lives and on the national economy.

“His stories are consistently featured prominently in print, reflecting both editorial confidence and the credibility of his reporting.”

The commission pointed out that “by upholding the highest standards of ethical journalism and contributing meaningfully to public education on pensions, he has strengthened trust in the pension system and supported PenCom’s mandate of transparency and accountability.

“The National Pension Commission is pleased to honour him with the PenCom Excellence Award for Outstanding Pension Industry Reporting.”

On the rationale for instituting the award, the commission stated that it recognises that a strong pension system thrives not only on sound regulation and reform, but also on accurate, responsible, and insightful communication.

It said the media plays a critical role in shaping public understanding, building trust, and ensuring accountability within the pension industry.

The commission explained that “It is for this reason that PenCom is proud to introduce, for the first time, the PenCom Excellence Award for Journalism.

“This inaugural award is designed to recognise journalists who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to professionalism, accuracy, and depth in reporting on the commission, the Contributory Pension Scheme, and the broader pension industry.

“It reflects PenCom’s appreciation of journalism that goes beyond headlines to educate, inform, and empower the Nigerian public.

To ensure objectivity and transparency, the Corporate Communications Department maintains a comprehensive database of all PenCom-related news coverage across print, online, and broadcast platforms.

“These reports are systematically reviewed and assessed, and this evaluation has been conducted consistently over the past two years.”