  • Wednesday, 17th December, 2025

TD Africa Celebrates Tech Innovation at Awards Night

Business | 13 seconds ago

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, hosted the 12th edition of its “Celebrating You” Awards Night at Lagos Eko Hotels & Suites.

The event, themed: ‘Africa’s Digital Renaissance’, brought together influential partners, distinguished industry figures, and eminent personalities for an evening dedicated to honouring excellence, loyalty, and innovation within the ICT ecosystem.

In her opening remarks, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, described the event as a sincere gesture of gratitude. She emphasised that the company’s continued success is deeply rooted in the reliability, trust, and exceptional performance of its partners. According to her, “Celebrating You” stands as a reminder that every achievement in the technology ecosystem is a shared effort.

Reinforcing this message of collective progress, TD Africa’s CEO, Chioma Ekeh, called on stakeholders to embrace what she termed: ‘Africa’s Digital Renaissance’, noting that Africa is at the brink of a transformative era powered by technology.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.