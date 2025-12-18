TD Africa Celebrates Tech Innovation at Awards Night

TD Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading technology distributor, hosted the 12th edition of its “Celebrating You” Awards Night at Lagos Eko Hotels & Suites.

The event, themed: ‘Africa’s Digital Renaissance’, brought together influential partners, distinguished industry figures, and eminent personalities for an evening dedicated to honouring excellence, loyalty, and innovation within the ICT ecosystem.

In her opening remarks, Coordinating Managing Director of TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, described the event as a sincere gesture of gratitude. She emphasised that the company’s continued success is deeply rooted in the reliability, trust, and exceptional performance of its partners. According to her, “Celebrating You” stands as a reminder that every achievement in the technology ecosystem is a shared effort.

Reinforcing this message of collective progress, TD Africa’s CEO, Chioma Ekeh, called on stakeholders to embrace what she termed: ‘Africa’s Digital Renaissance’, noting that Africa is at the brink of a transformative era powered by technology.