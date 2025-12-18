SUSTAIN Opens Job Opportunities for Young Nigerians in Europe

Sunday Okobi

An organisation, SUSTAIN, has launched an innovative skilled labour mobility programme to connect young Nigerian professionals in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields with career opportunities in Europe.

Implemented by Seefar and co-funded by the European Union through ICMPD’s Migration Partnership Facility (MPF), the initiative, the organisers said, strengthens talent and knowledge exchange among Nigeria, Germany, and Ireland. They stated that under the framework of the project, up to 240 participants will be selected to take part and matched with STEM jobs in Germany and Ireland. According to a statement, “Participants will receive comprehensive preparatory training to ensure a smooth transition and support their integration.

This includes soft skills training, cultural orientation and career guidance to help them excel in their new roles.

Registrations are now open and eligible applicants can apply directly through the SUSTAIN website.”

SUSTAIN Manager in Abuja, Emeka Anene, in the statement made available to THISDAY yesterday, emphasised the programme’s long-term impact in Nigeria, saying: “SUSTAIN gives talented Nigerian STEM professionals a unique opportunity to gain valuable international experience in Europe, while ensuring their skills ultimately benefit Nigeria.

“Through this initiative, we are not only opening doors for young Nigerian STEM professionals but also driving long-term knowledge transfer and economic growth back home.”

Also, the Head of Global Initiatives and Deputy Head of ICMPD Brussels Mission, Mr. Oleg Chirita, said: “ICMPD is committed to building partnerships that create opportunities for young professionals while addressing real labour market needs in Europe.

“Programmes like SUSTAIN show how global talent mobility can deliver mutual benefits for all – empowering individuals, strengthening economies, and deepening cooperation among regions.”

According to Peter Iroagbalachi, a Nigerian STEM candidate shortlisted for SUSTAIN, “Being shortlisted for SUSTAIN is an exciting opportunity to deepen my expertise in science, technology, and innovation. If selected, I will use the experience in Europe to promote technology-driven solutions for inclusive growth in Nigeria and Africa, and inspire other young professionals to pursue global opportunities.”

The statement added that SUSTAIN is responding to Europe’s growing demand for STEM expertise, where nearly half of businesses face difficulties recruiting people with the STEM skills they need.

It added that: “The European Commission estimates that the EU requires an additional two million science and engineering professionals.

“By building a bridge between Nigerian talent and Europe, the programme creates a triple-win partnership. Europe gains access to skilled professionals who can immediately contribute to innovation and growth, while Nigeria benefits from knowledge transfer, remittances, and stronger trade connections. For participants, SUSTAIN is a platform to gain skills, connections and bring valuable experiences if they return to Nigeria.

“SUSTAIN is implemented by Seefar, a social enterprise that has worked on migration and reintegration in Nigeria for over 10 years for the European Union, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and Germany. Co-funded by the European Union through the Migration Part

nership Facility (MPF). SUSTAIN aims to foster sustainable economic growth globally and promote mutually beneficial talent partnerships between the EU and Nigeria.”