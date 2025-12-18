  • Thursday, 18th December, 2025

Stanley Olisa Named Corporate Communications Professional of the Year at LaPRIGA

Victoria Ojiako 

Stanley Olisa, a prominent voice in Nigeria’s communications sector, has won Corporate Communications Professional of the Year at the 2025 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards(LaPRIGA), a leading industry platform recognising excellence in public relations and strategic communications in Nigeria.

The Corporate Communications Professional Award recognises in-house communications leaders who have demonstrated measurable impact in building and protecting organisational reputation while advancing strategic objectives. Olisa, who currently leads global PR at Helpster, was shortlisted alongside senior communications leaders from top organisations— Nestlé and Nigerian Bottling Company Plc.

With a decade of experience across aviation, oil & gas, tech, financial services, health and international development sectors, Olisa was honoured for managing complex, multi-stakeholder communications environments and delivering effective internal and external strategies that strengthened trust and organisational credibility.

Judges highlighted his leadership in reputation management during periods of organisational change, noting clear alignment between communications strategy, executive decision-making and business priorities. His work showed sustained impact on corporate reputation and stakeholder confidence.

Commenting on the recognition, Olisa said the award reflects the growing importance of communications as a leadership function. “Corporate communications is no longer peripheral. It shapes credibility, guides trust and determines how organisations earn their social licence to operate,” he stated.

The LaPRIGA is organised by the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations to celebrate outstanding professional practice and promote global standards within the communications industry.

