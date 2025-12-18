Sokoto  Unveils N758.7 bn Budget for 2026

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, yesterday presented the state’s 2026 budget proposal to the state House of Assembly.

Governor Aliyu expressed gratitude to Allah for another milestone in the state’s quest for a stronger, united and prosperous state. He extended thanks to the Speaker, honourable members, and the people of Sokoto State for their support, which he credited with achieving over 65 percent implementation of the 2025 budget.

He highlighted the administration’s achieve-ments over the past year, saying that security is gradually improving, with formerly inaccessible areas now open for agricultural and commercial activity.

“The state procured and distributed more than 270 patrol vehicles and 500 motorcycles to security agencies, established the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps with 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles.

Built a military base in Illela, and fully operationalised the Air Force base in Sokoto.

“Monthly allowances for security personnel in volatile areas were restored and increased after being cancelled by the previous PDP administration. A brand‑new tracker vehicle upgraded from 4G to 5G was also acquired for the DSS, and numerous FOBs were provided to volatile locations. Financial support to security agencies has been resuscitated and sustained,” he stated.

Promoting Islamic affairs is the second pillar of the nine‑point smart agenda of the state.

The governor reported that 33 Jumuat mosques have been constructed, remodelled and inaugurated across the state.

According to him, “Monthly allowances for Imams, their deputies and Mu’azzams have been restored, and for the first time a monthly cash allocation ranging from N300,000 to N500,000 has been earmarked for mosque maintenance. Stipends for the physically challenged were raised from N6,500 to N10,000, and Islamiyya schools and Qur’anic teachers received increased financial support.

“In agriculture and empowerment, the administration supplied fertilizer and other farm inputs free of charge on three occasions and sold fertilizer at subsidised rates during the rainy season. Billions of naira were disbursed as grants to small and medium entrepreneurs through SOSMEDA, while thousands of unemployed youths were trained in various trades and equipped with tools and capital.

“Infrastructure development saw 167 township roads constructed and unveiled with 120 more under construction. Sixteen rural roads were completed, including two major tarred routes, and 17 others are at various stages of completion. The main water intake at the state water board was replaced, and two of the six major water works inherited from the previous administration at Mana and Old Airport were completed and launched.”

On civil‑service welfare, the governor said over N15 billion of unpaid gratuities from the previous PDP administration have been settled. He announced that N500 million would be set aside monthly to clear gratuities for retirees from 2016‑2021, and an additional N300 million monthly for those retiring from 2023 onward.

While acknowledging that insecurity, weak institutional capacity and bureaucratic delays remain obstacles, he said the administration has engaged security stakeholders to open affected areas for reconstruction. He revealed that the 2026 budget was shaped by a series of town‑hall meetings across the three senatorial zones Tambuwal, Tangaza and Gwadabawa involving over 900 registered participants from all 23 LGAs and 244 wards, marking the first time citizens have been invited to contribute directly to the budget.

The proposed 2026 budget, christened ‘Budget of Socio‑Economic Expansion’, totals N758,700,526,537.89. Revenue sources include FAAC share – N389,318,830,194.99; internally generated revenue – N74,515,015,322.00; opening balance – N61,052,740,233.10; aids and grants – N78,919,413,459.96; capital development funds – N154,894,527,327.84. Expenditure is split between recurrent – N207,206,934,434.43 (personnel N70,621,647,882.76 and overheads N136,585,286,551.67) – and capital – N551,493,592,103.46.

Sector allocations reflect the administration’s priorities. Security receives N45,261,136,094.76; health N122,727,992,994.59 (16 percent of the budget); education, N115,948,091,431.85; agriculture, N18,742,497,182.59; water resources, N41,139,037,879.71; religious affairs, N17,479,061,716.35; works and transportation, N109,128,752,746.30; and humanitarian, poverty reduction and youth empowerment N33,908,954,343.70.

The governor stressed that 72 percent of the budget is earmarked for capital projects, with only 28 percent for recurrent costs, in line with IMF and World Bank recommendations. The economic sector receives the largest share (41 percent), followed by the social sector (37 percent).

“All projects will be financed solely from the Federation Account and internally generated revenue. We have not borrowed a single kobo from any financial institution. Likewise, we do not owe any contractor,” the governor declared.

In his closing remarks, Governor Aliyu thanked the people of the state, his mentor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the Sultanate Council, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for their support.

He expressed confidence that the 2026 budget, once passed, would translate the administration’s nine‑point smart agenda into tangible socio‑economic gains.