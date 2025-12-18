Petroleum Marketers Back In-country Refining, Oppose Unbridled Fuel Importation

*Say reckless issuance of licenses distort market dynamics

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday opposed the uncontrolled importation of petroleum products as well as what it described as the ‘reckless’ issuance of import licenses by the downstream/midstream regulator.

In a briefing in Abuja on recent happenings in the sector, National President of IPMAN, Abubakar Maigandi, stated that the position of the organisation remains the deepening of domestic refining to eradicate imports of petroleum products into Nigeria.

Maintaining that the continuous import of fuel is not an acceptable parallel business model in the sector, IPMAN expressed delight over the recent agreement by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery to begin the supply of petroleum products directly to its registered members.

IPMAN also applauded the support of the Chairman of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, Aliko Dangote, to the federal government, which, according to the group, has become evident in the regular reduction of petroleum pump prices nationwide.

He added that as the group with the highest number of players in the petroleum supply chain in the downstream sector, controlling over 80 per cent of the petrol retail market, there will be no gap or scarcity in supply to Nigerians.

Maigandi also lauded the recent agreement by the Dangote Refinery to begin the supply of PMS products directly to registered IPMAN members, and its free delivery to their filling stations anywhere and everywhere in Nigeria which will commence in January 2026.

This, he said, will lead to further decrease in the pump price of the products at the filing stations and called on all IPMAN members nationwide to prioritise patronising the Dangote Refinery in the purchase of products, since the facility already offers the most affordable prices for all marketers today.

“At IPMAN we have no doubt as to the viability of the oil and gas policies being initiated by the federal government, and we have ceaselessly called and sought for enhanced cooperation across all levels of governance in the oil and gas sector. Hence our repeated persuasion to always partner the Dangote refinery, to ensure the steady availability of PMS products.

“The focus of the Dangote and IPMAN partnership has always been geared towards making life better for Nigerians. And of course, this blooming partnership would never have been possible without the pragmatic leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his sound judgment in readjusting the leadership of the NMDPRA and the NUPRC.

“Our position has always been to deepen domestic refining in order to eradicate imports of petroleum products. Continuous import is not an acceptable parallel business model because issuing import licenses recklessly distorts market dynamics, drains foreign exchange, enthrones poverty, destroys jobs, and scares potential investors away,” IPMAN pointed out.

While congratulating the new heads of the oil and gas regulatory bodies, IPMAN reminded them of the outstanding bridging claims owed to its members, totalling over N190 billion.

It specifically called on the NMPDRA’s new leadership to immediately make the debt a cause for serious concern as he assumes his new position.

“The independent petroleum marketers normally consider the interest of the government. Since Bola Tinubu has already allowed them to go and do other things, and he has brought in new leadership, actually we support what Mr. President has done.

“And our advice to the new leadership is to let him think of his country. Let him put Nigeria forward in all decisions that he wants to make. Because we cannot import products that we have in the country.

“Let him have a policy whereby the marketers, like we independent petroleum marketers, we can be able to have our refinery and be refining in the country, rather than going outside to be importing,” he argued.