Oyo State Celebrates Responsible Gaming, Industry Partnership, Trust at Award Night

Against the elegant backdrop of the Gaming Operators’ Annual Dinner and Awards Night in Ibadan, the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board brought together regulators, operators, innovators, and partners for an evening that went beyond ceremony, writes Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The ballroom glowed softly under warm lights as evening settled over Ibadan. Laughter, quiet conversations, and the gentle clinking of glasses filled the air, creating a sense of anticipation. This was not just another dinner; it was the Gaming Operators’ Annual Dinner and Awards Night, a moment the industry in Oyo State had come to recognise as both a celebration and a reaffirmation of shared values.

As the Director-General of the Oyo State Gaming and Lottery Board, Hon. Olajide Boladuro rose to speak, the room fell into attentive silence. His welcome was more than ceremonial. It carried the voice of a government and an industry that had, over time, learned the importance of walking together. He spoke on behalf of the Oyo State Government and the Board, extending a warm embrace to everyone present—regulators, operators, legal and compliance experts, technology innovators, and partners who collectively sustained the state’s gaming ecosystem.

The director-general reminded the audience that the night was not merely about fine dining or social interaction. It was a celebration of partnership, resilience, and shared purpose. Over the past year, the industry has grown in size and sophistication. Collaboration had deepened, and responsible gaming had moved from a regulatory requirement to a shared commitment aligned with global standards. Innovation had not been stifled by regulation; instead, it had found strength in clear, fair rules.

At the heart of his message was trust. Trust from players who must believe in fair play, trust from the government that operators will act responsibly, and trust among operators themselves as competitors and collaborators. The Board, he explained, had invested heavily in strengthening this trust through clearer regulatory guidance, closer engagement with stakeholders, improved compliance systems, and reforms designed to position Oyo State as one of the most transparent and organised gaming jurisdictions in Nigeria.

Yet, beyond policies and processes, the director-general emphasised people. Citizens, players, and host communities remained central to every decision. The Responsible Gaming Framework, community outreach initiatives, and consumer-protection campaigns were not abstract ideals; they were deliberate efforts to ensure that gaming in Oyo State remained safe, fair, and beneficial to the state’s socio-economic fabric.

The evening also carried a tone of recognition. The Awards Ceremony, he noted, was designed to spotlight excellence—operators and partners who had distinguished themselves through compliance, innovation, responsible gaming, community support, and inter-agency collaboration. These awards were more than plaques; they were symbols of integrity and professionalism, reminders that ethical conduct remained the industry’s strongest currency.

As the director-general added, he invited everyone to enjoy the night, good food, warm company, and well-earned celebrations, while also looking ahead. The challenge, he said, was to continue building an industry that balanced competitiveness with ethics, profitability with social responsibility, and growth with care for societal wellbeing.

Applause filled the hall as he expressed gratitude to operators, government partners, sister agencies, and the Board’s management and staff for their dedication throughout the year. He congratulated the award recipients even before their names were called, acknowledging the collective effort behind individual success.

With that, the night unfolded into celebration. Conversations resumed, awards were presented, and the room buzzed with optimism. It was an evening that captured the spirit of an industry learning to grow responsibly—proud of its progress, mindful of its duties, and united in purpose.

It was a gathering defined by reflection on a year of growth, renewed commitment to responsible gaming, and a shared resolve to build a transparent, people-centred gaming industry that balances innovation with integrity.