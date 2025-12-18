Oyetola Presents Bakassi Deep Seaport Certificate of Compliance to Gov Otu

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has presented the Certificate of Compliance for the Bakassi Deep Seaport to the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, during the governor’s visit to the minister in Abuja.

Presenting the certificate, Oyetola described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as a strategic national asset that aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, particularly in repositioning Nigeria as a competitive maritime and logistics hub.

The minister, in a statement on Thursday by his Special Adviser, Media and Communication, Bolaji Akinola, assured the governor that the Federal Government would continue to support Cross River State to ensure successful delivery of the port.

Oyetola lauded Governor Otu’s commitment and pace in driving the project, stating: “This project has the capacity to significantly boost livelihoods, create jobs and expand economic opportunities not only for Cross River State but for Nigeria as a whole.

“The Federal Government remains committed to sustained collaboration with the state government and private sector partners to bring the project to fruition. The presentation followed the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) of the Bakassi Deep Seaport.”

In his remarks after receiving the certificate, Governor Otu applauded the Federal Government for its support, describing the moment as historic and a major milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards unlocking the full potential of the marine and blue economy.

He stressed that Cross River State is strategically positioned to play a leading role in Nigeria’s maritime development, drawing parallels with countries such as Brazil and other coastal nations with strong maritime economies.

“Receiving this certificate is a significant boost that brings balance and momentum to our pursuit. I am confident that with the professionalism, diligence and commitment of the ministry and private sector players, we are firmly on track with the deep seaport project,” Governor Otu said.

The governor also commended President Tinubu for establishing the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and for appointing Oyetola as minister, describing both decisions as timely and critical to the sector’s growth.

Also speaking, the Director-General of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Mr Jobson Ewalefoh, described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as a game-changer for Nigeria’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

He said the project would serve as a new maritime gateway for the country’s North-central and North-east regions while positioning Nigeria as a major logistics hub for West and Central Africa.

