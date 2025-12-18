Olajide: African Regional Integration Key to Economic Prosperity

Stories by Raheem Akingbolu

Chairman of Cavista Holdings and Corporate Council on Africa, Niyi John Olajide, has called on African leaders to close ranks and create enabling business environments that facilitate cross-border investment and economic integration across the continent.

Speaking as Special Guest of Honour at the 10th Anniversary Chieftaincy Installation ceremony of Ghanaian President, John Mahama as Aare Atayeto Oodua, at the Ooni of Ife’s Palace in Osun State, Olajide emphasised that Africa’s economic future depends on nations moving beyond rhetoric to establish practical frameworks for regional cooperation and private sector growth.

The historic ceremony, hosted by His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, saw Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama conferred with the chieftaincy title of Aare Atayese of Oodua. The event drew former President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, Aliko Dangote, the Emir of Kano Alhaji Ado Bayero, and other prominent African leaders and business figures.

Olajide argued that Africa’s 1.4 billion people and combined GDP of over $3 trillion remain underutilized due to fragmented markets and restrictive cross-border business policies.

“Nigeria’s prosperity is inextricably linked to Ghana’s success. Progress in one African nation creates opportunity across the continent,” Olajide stated. “We must eliminate bureaucratic obstacles that discourage regional investment and make it easier for African businesses to operate across our borders.”

The Chairman specifically commended business leaders like Dangote who have expanded investments across African borders, demonstrating the viability of pan-African enterprise.

Olajide challenged African governments to move beyond declarations to concrete action—streamlined regulations, transparent investment frameworks, reduced trade barriers, and protected property rights.