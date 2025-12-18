‘Nigeria’s Agro-based Economy Holds Massive Investment Potential’

Former President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi, has declared that the future of Africa is in active investment in agriculture, noting that the continent is naturally blessed to leverage the sector for prosperity and development.

Masisi, who made this disclosure after he had conducted a tour of Agbeyewa Farms located in Ekiti State, called on Nigeria’s governments and policy makers at various levels to create an enabling environment for agriculture and the agric value chain to thrive.

He commended the Chairman of Agbeyewa farm, Niyi John Olajide and his team for taking the bull by the horns at the right time.

He said: “Government is to provide an enabling environment. Enabling the environment is policy-driven. It’s a legal infrastructure regulator framework and incentivization. As a government, you incentivize through tax breaks.”

Chairman Cavista Holdings (parent company of Agbeyewa Farms), Niyi John Olajide said Agbeyewa would do everything that could be done to maximise the entire value chain for cassava and create more jobs and opportunities for more people.

“We are about moving into processing as we are working towards perfecting cultivation, perfecting aggregation and perfecting just everything around agric- trading. We are determined to make sure we maximize all the value addition and all the processing,” Olajide said.