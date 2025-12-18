LSSTF Constitutes Monitoring Team to Maintain Strict Oversight of Resources for Security Agencies

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has constituted the LSSTF Monitoring Team with clear guidelines detailing baseline expectations, roles, responsibilities and performance standards, to ensure that all security agencies based in Lagos that benefit from the Fund’s support remain accountable to the public goodwill reposed in them.

The constitution of the Monitoring Team fulfils a pledge made by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the LSSTF, Dr. Ayo Ogunsan, during the recent Strategic Media Parley with senior editors and media executives, where he assured that the era of abuse and misuse of public resources was over.

It will be recalled that Ogunsan outlined his leadership focus at the media parley, which held at the agency’s headquarters on 5 December 2025, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

“Public confidence in the Fund is essential. Under my leadership, transparency will be the standard not the exception. We will, maintain strict oversight on contractor performance, monitor all funded projects closely, publish updates on the utilization of donations, strengthen internal governance and reporting, and deepen stakeholder communication and feedback mechanisms,” he said.

With the LSSTF Monitoring Team duly constituted, Ogunsan issued them with clear marching orders, which include: “Monitoring and tracking of vehicles and other security assets belonging to RRS; Conducting routine field inspections to determine the state of Fund’s assets; Maintaining accurate records of assets deployed by the Fund to the RRS and providing operational reports; Accessing the application of assets provided to the security agencies as a prerequisite for further allocation; Monitoring repairs and refurbishments embarked upon by the Fund; and Any other duty as may be assigned from time to time.”

The LSSTF further disclosed that the inauguration and public presentation of a monitoring vehicle to facilitate the operations of the Monitoring Team will be held very soon.

The initiative underscores the Fund’s renewed commitment to transparency, accountability and effective oversight in the deployment of resources to security agencies across Lagos State.