Kukah Centre, Katsina Sign MoU on Peace-building Project

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Kukah Centre has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Katsina State Government to implement its Improving Community Security Initiative for Accountable Service Delivery project in the state.

The project, supported by Strengthening Peace and Resilience in Nigeria (SPRiNG), an initiative of the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), is being implemented by Tetra Tech International Development and executed by the Kukah Centre.

At the ceremonial signing of the MoU at the state’s Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning Wednesday, the Project Manager of Improving Community Security Initiatives for Accountable Service Delivery, Bamber Terseer, said it will strengthen the state’s local security architecture.

Terseer said the project, which is being implemented in Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Benue and Plateau States, will also enhance the legal framework and operational guidelines of state-owned security outfits for peace and development to thrive.

He added that the project will review the legal framework of the Katsina State-owned Community Watch Corps to ensure “alignment with the best practices of community security provisioning”.

While signing the MoU on behalf of the state government, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Malik Anas, urged the Kukah Centre to operate within the terms of the agreement for sustainable peace to thrive in the state.

Anas, represented by the acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Kabir Abu Bazariye, warned that the state government will not hesitate to revoke the MoU if its agreement is violated.

He said: “We really appreciate the Kukah Centre for partnering with us to ensure peace in Katsina State. The only thing I can draw your attention to is that you must work within the terms of the agreement because we will not condone the violation of the agreement.

“You must abide by what we have agreed upon and what we have signed. You have to involve the ministry to ensure that you are abiding by the rules of the engagement or else, we have every right to terminate the agreement.”