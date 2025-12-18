Innercity Mission Targets 20m Project Globally to Celebrate 20 years of Impactful Humanitarian Intervention

Esther Oluku

Innercity Mission for Children, a faith based non for profit organisation has disclosed its readiness to embark on a 20 million humanitarian projects across the continent as a next phase of its timely intervention programmes.

Speaking at a press conference held recently to celebrate its 20 years of humanitarian initiatives across 132 countries, the Director Innercity Mission for Children, Omoh Alabi, said having reached a milestone of giving out 1.1 billion meals, they are determined to empower and impact more lives globally going forward.

He explained that over the last 20years of their journey , the Mission has built 19 free schools and has 5000 learning centers where beneficiaries are modelled to become the very best of themselves.

According to her, “We are going to be doing 20 million initiatives projects; impacting children, families, communities, nations. We’re going to be gifting nations schools, nations learning centres, women economic empowerment campuses. We’re going to be setting up food banks in different nations.

“We are expanding our educational impact. So far, we have 19 schools around the world and over 5,000 learning centres. In the next year, we want to have 100 mission schools. We want to plant more in Nigeria, in Africa. We want to plant in South and Central America and in different places where the need has been so great. The call has come to us to provide such schools.

“We know what is happening with food insecurity even in our nation. We are going to be strengthening food systems around the world.”

For the Chairman, Innercity Mission for Children, Tom Amenkhienan, who was represented by Christine Okechukwu, this divine call was a mandate that is driven by commitment to enhance quality of lives globally.

According to him “That commitment has taken the Inner City Mission for Children to over 120 or 132 countries across six continents, delivering interventions that are measurable, auditable, and replicable.

“We have intentionally moved beyond emergency relief into long-term social infrastructure, building education systems that provide outcomes, not just enrollment, and economic empowerment pathways that stabilises families and not just individuals. In the past 20 years, it’s been marked by structure, accountability, and visionary governance.”