Gunmen Kill 12 Miners in Fresh Attack in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Twelve miners were reportedly killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias stormed a mining site in Ratoso Fan District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau state.

The incident, according to residents of the community, occurred on Tuesday night when the attackers stormed the site while the victims were engaged in mining activities, and opened fire of them.

Reacting to the attack, Berom Educational and Cultural Organisation (BECO) said many other persons are still missing following the attack.

BECO chairman, Dallang Davott, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the miners while they were engaging in mining activity on Tuesday night.

He said: “The number of those missing are yet to be ascertained because the incident happened in the night.”

Condemning the attack, the BECO chairman explained that “it happened in the night but I cannot give you the exact time.

“The gunmen stormed the mining site and opened fire on the miners. So, many of them fled for their lives during the incident. But 12 persons so far confirmed killed.”

Efforts to reach security operatives for more confirmation as at press time was abortive.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Police Commissioner(CP), Ikioye Orutugu, has said the state has recorded a significant reduction in violent crimes, including kidnapping, armed robbery and cult-related activities.

The CP said the achievements were made possible through proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, improved response times, enhanced visibility patrols and strong community partnerships.

He noted that: “Despite fluctuations in crime patterns influenced by socio-economic challenges and evolving security dynamics nationwide, the Command disrupted several kidnapping syndicates across multiple local government areas, dismantled criminal hideouts and black spots, strengthened community policing structures, and improved inter-agency collaboration.

“These efforts ensured incident-free major events in the state, including the official visit of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the conduct of the governorship and local government elections, and the gradual return of normal social life in Ihiala, where social events are now held without intimidation.”

CP Orutugu disclosed that through joint operations involving the Police, DSS, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, NSCDC, Nigeria Immigration Service, Agunaechemba and other security operatives, the Command rescued 35 kidnapped victims, arrested over 300 suspects linked to serious crimes, recovered more than 2,000 arms and ammunition, including explosives, and retrieved over 60 stolen vehicles and motorcycles.

He added that several cases have been successfully prosecuted, leading to convictions.

He highlighted the re-arrest of suspects, including the gang leader, involved in the killing of the late Hon. Justice Azuka in Onitsha, as well as the arrest of suspects responsible for the murder of three Cameroonian nationals, whose bodies were also recovered.

The Commissioner acknowledged challenges such as evolving criminal tactics and occasional public resistance or misinformation, but said these would inform improved strategies in the coming year.

As the festive season approaches, CP Orutugu announced the deployment of robust security measures and warned that the use of knock-out substances and other social explosives remains prohibited.

He urged residents to remain vigilant, obey traffic regulations, secure their homes, and use only designated motor parks.

He expressed appreciation to the Anambra State Government, sister security agencies, traditional and religious leaders, community groups, the media, and Ndi Anambra, particularly for their support in upgrading several police facilities across the state.

The commissioner reaffirmed the command’s commitment to a safer Anambra State and wished residents a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous New Year.