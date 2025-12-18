Experts Canvass Fusion of Technology into Storytelling, Creativity

The 2025 Lagos Advertising & Ideas Festival (LAIF) Creative Conference has brought together leading voices in Nigeria’s creative industry to discuss the evolving landscape of the advertising industry, resilience, and the discipline required to produce world-class ideas.

President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Lanre Adisa, explained that young creatives must adopt a mindset of craftsmanship, one that recognizes that every groundbreaking idea requires energy, sweat, and an unwavering commitment to improvement.

Adisa noted that despite advancements in technology and idea-generation tools, the fundamental principles of hard work and determination still define the quality of output.

In his remarks, Chairman, Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival Management Board, Jay Chukwuemeka, described creativity as a demanding craft that rewards those who are willing to push beyond their comfort zones, cultivate their skills, and remain dedicated to producing work that stands out in both quality and purpose.

Chukwuemeka encouraged participants to adopt a mindset that embraces challenges as stepping stones toward exceptional creative output.

Speaking during a panel session titled: ‘The Anatomy of Genius: Unpacking the Human Truths and The Craft Behind Award-winning work’, CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko stressed that creatives must be able to go above and beyond to deliver their craft to get the clients convinced, especially when they are under immense pressure.