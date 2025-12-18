Enugu Halts Operations of Unregistered Estate Developers, Bans Advertising Unapproved Estates

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





The Enugu State Government has announced it would soon embark on halting the operations of unregistered estate developers and also outlaw unapproved estate developments across the state.

The Managing Director of the Enugu State Geographic Information System Service (ENGIS), Mr. Chiwetalu Nwatu, made this known Wednesday at a joint stakeholders’ meeting involving the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) and the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP).

The meeting convened to address accumulated challenges in estate development, land administration, and physical planning in Enugu State, was expected to streamline the practice of estate development under a strict regulatory framework.

Nwatu noted the measures adopted to curb unapproved and indiscriminate development of estates were part of government’s resolve to sanitise the real estate and land development sector and restore order to land administration in the state.

He stressed that only properly registered and duly approved developers would be permitted to operate in Enugu State. The ENGIS boss explained the regulation was aimed at protecting members of the public from unscrupulous developers, eliminating land-related fraud, and enforcing planning and development standards.

The ENGIS MD announced the state government has directed “an immediate halt to the advertisement and promotion of all unregistered and unapproved estates”, warning that developers and advertising platforms found promoting unapproved estates would face sanctions.

According to him, the unchecked advertising of unregistered estates has continued to mislead unsuspecting members of the public, exposing them to fraudulent schemes and avoidable losses.

He said the stakeholders’ engagement would lead to harmonising concerns, strengthening compliance, and proposing sustainable solutions to support the development of a comprehensive master plan to guide Enugu State’s growth.

Nwatu commended Governor Peter Mbah for his commitment to institutional reforms and orderly urban development, describing the establishment of ENGIS as a critical intervention that has strengthened regulation, transparency, and accountability in the land sector.

He expressed confidence that collaboration among ENGIS, REDAN, and NITP would deepen professionalism, improve compliance, and deliver a more organised, secure, and investor-friendly real estate environment across Enugu State.