Brazen Arrogance and Dangerous Assault on Democracy in Benue State

By Iyorwuese Hagher





On 13th December 2025, the Tiv nation celebrated Tiv Day, a day of joy and festivities for all Tiv people worldwide. President Ahmed Bola Tinubu instructed his trusted friend and political ally of many decades, Senator George Akume, CON, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), to represent him at the celebration. The President’s message of solidarity with the Tiv people was clear, passionate, and deeply resonant.

I was a member of this presidential delegation alongside the Honourable serving cabinet minister, Professor Joseph Utsev, Minister of Water Resources, and a distinguished Tiv elder, my fellow Second Republic Senator Jack Tilley-Gyado; serving members of the National Assembly, Hon. Asema Achado and Hon. Terseer Ugbor; as well as Dr Pius Akuta and Dr Matthias Byuan, and Christopher Tarka Tiv sons holding high offices in the administration. We departed Abuja on a presidential flight that landed in Makurdi. We were all dressed in various styles and shades, highlighting Tiv culture. We looked forward to a joyful celebration and warm welcome among our brothers and sisters, as well as to relishing the honours conferred by the Tiv Traditional Council through traditional titles with diverse appellations.

However, as soon as we landed at Makurdi airport, the Benue State Government and the Tiv Traditional Councils’ welcome party and festivities for the President’s envoy and delegation were absent. Instead, we faced a chilling and shocking display of arrogance, lawlessness, and violent intolerance in our state. What I saw on Saturday remains one of the most disturbing episodes in Nigeria’s recent political history.

Apart from representing the President, Senator George Akume is not only the highest-ranking federal officer from Benue and a founding member of the party, but also a two-term Governor of Benue State, a three-term Senator, and a former minister. His current position is the highest any Benue person has ever held in any Nigerian Government. Moreover, he is a longstanding political benefactor to the succeeding governors of the state and to many within its political structure, including being at the forefront of the platform that elected Governor Hyacinth Alia.

By every standard of civility, culture, and political hierarchy, the SGF deserved a respectful and dignified reception. All members of the delegation, both individually and collectively, are the very pinnacle of Tiv society and form part of the national and global elite. What we received was not a welcome but a humiliation.

From the moment of arrival, it was clear that the Governor of Benue State, Reverend Father Dr Chief Hyacinth Alia, either failed or refused to offer the basic courtesy expected of his office. Based on his past actions, it was apparent that the Governor orchestrated the humiliation of the presidential delegation through a bold display of unwarranted political arrogance.

Instead of a warm welcome, the Governor’s reception party was hostile, verbally abusive, and contemptuous. They sang derisive chants of “No Alia, No Benue,” a slogan weaponised to insult and diminish the SGF in full public view. It was an act of arrogance so brazen that it stunned members of the delegation. The SGF and his delegation, along with supporters, moved into their waiting vehicles to avoid escalation of chaos.

We were compelled to flee from the hostile mob and make our way to Gboko, the venue of the Tiv Day celebration, in the hope that the cultural setting would restore calm. However, the situation worsened. A much larger, more aggressive crowd surged towards the area where the SGF was seated. Meanwhile, his delegation, the Honourable Minister, and Members of the National Assembly either shared seats, sat precariously on armrests, or stood, gazing at the rapidly unfolding, volatile, and frightening atmosphere.

In the chaos, I saw a horrifying act. A member of the Governor’s mob, shouting “No Alia No Benue”, drew a knife and stabbed a youth who was begging for calm. The young man fell to the ground, wounded, as panic spread. The celebration ground turned into what could only be described as a battlefield — noisy, hostile, and completely out of control.

Even the reading of the Presidential address was not spared from this disgrace. As the SGF attempted to deliver the message of Mr President, the mob surged forward onto the stage, drowning his voice with aggressive drumming, hissing, and animalistic howling. It was a deliberate attempt to silence not only the SGF but also President Tinubu himself.

In this tense and perilous environment, members of the delegation were targeted individually. I was personally pursued by some miscreants chanting their maddening refrain, “No Alia No Benue.” Fearing for my life, I escaped into a parked bus as I watched the SGF and other members being evacuated from the arena to safety by the military. In the chaos, I missed the Presidential convoy, which managed to break free and return to the airport in Makurdi for an emergency departure back to Abuja.

Stranded and shaken, I had to spend the night in Makurdi under tense circumstances and could only return to Abuja by road the following day, 14th December.

This incident I witnessed is not merely an embarrassing moment for Benue State; it is a matter of national concern. It signifies a grave insult to the office of the Secretary of the Government of the Federation and the Presidency. It reflects a troubling tolerance and a disturbing admiration by the Benue Government for political intimidation, mob violence, and abuse of power within Benue State.

Governor Alia alone should accept responsibility and acknowledge the hostile environment that allowed this disgrace. Leadership requires restraint, respect for institutions, and safeguarding guests, regardless of political differences. The incidents in Makurdi and Gboko were failures of leadership and tarnish Benue State’s reputation.

Benue State and Nigeria cannot afford to normalise such dangerous intolerance. I have decided to speak out because all lovers of democracy must condemn the treatment meted out to the SGF and the Presidential delegation in the strongest terms in the interest of democracy, unity, and national stability.

Finally, as one of Nigeria’s longest-serving and most senior politicians, intellectuals, and diplomats from 1977 to 2025, I have paid my dues and earned the right to state the following:

a. To His Excellency Rev. Fr. Dr. Chief Hyacinth Alia (whom I have never met in person), I have nonetheless observed your administration with deep concern: the firm grip on the State House of Assembly, the political contagion and manipulation of traditional institutions, and your involvement in conduct you should be ashamed of, such as failing to control your fiercely violent supporters and threatening to use witchcraft on people. However, nothing in your playbook of toxic leadership surpasses your ongoing, unwarranted cruelty towards the SGF, in an attempt to establish dominance. Everyone knows that the SGF’s unforgivable sin in your eyes was aiding your rise to become governor of Benue State when you were a complete outsider to the APC platform.

b. IF THIS DESPERATION, WHICH I HAVE SEEN YOU DISPLAY AGAINST THE BENUE STATE POLITICAL LEADERS AND PEOPLE, IS AIMED AT BECOMING A ONE-TERM GOVERNOR, THEN YOU HAVE JUST ACHIEVED YOUR GOAL AND EARNED THE PASS MARK.

c. To His Royal Highness the Tor Tiv, I would like to let you know that you hold a royal, revered and prestigious stool of our ancestor Takuruku Anyam Azenga. Please do not desecrate it with political partisanship. It is deeply troubling. Please redress, Your Majesty.

d. To the SGF, I implore you to listen to yourself in the Bible’s parable of the Sower you gave in your Tiv Day speech. You are the Sower who sowed on hard ground, the stony ground and the thorny ground. But the next seed you will sow will be in the good and fertile ground. Do not despair, the best is yet to come.

A word is enough for the wise.

•Sen. Amb. Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, OON.