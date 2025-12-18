BetKing Offers Fans a Shot at AFCON 2025 Experience

As Africa counts down to the highly anticipated AFCON 2025tournament in Morocco, leading sports entertainment brand, BetKing, has unveiled a country-wide fan campaign tagged “Feel It First in Morocco.”

The initiative aims to give football lovers an opportunity to experience the thrill of AFCON like never before and all it takes is just ₦5,000.

According to a statement issued yesterday, BetKing is giving fans the chance to win an all-expense-paid trip to Morocco to witness the AFCON Final live.

“Stake a minimum of ₦5,000 on BetKing Sports or Virtuals, and you could feel the AFCON vibe LIVE in Morocco,” observed the AFCON promo.

BetKing also announced its first confirmed winner, Samuel Dairo,who will be travelling to Morocco in January to watch the tournament’s final match live. Samuel obtained his international passport two years ago with the hope of one day travelling outside Nigeria, although the opportunity never materialized until now.

Through the first campaign draw, he has been selected as one of the fans who will enjoy the AFCON experience directly from the stadium in Morocco.

Speaking on the campaign,Head of Marketing at BetKing, Nengi Akinola,

said:“AFCON is a unifying force across the continent, and this campaign allows our customers to experience that unity and excitement firsthand. Samuel’s selection marks the beginning of a series of rewards we have lined up for football fans as we countdown to the tournament.”

BetKing confirmed that additional winners will be announced throughout December as more draws are conducted, giving fans across the country multiple opportunities to be selected.

The “Feel It First in Morocco” campaign will run alongside community activations, digital fan engagements, watch parties, and other initiatives designed to deepen fan involvement and amplify excitement for AFCON 2025.