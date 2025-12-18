  • Wednesday, 17th December, 2025

ATWAP Vow to Protect Members’ Businesses in Rivers 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt 

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Rivers State Chapter, has declared its resolve to stop the incessant harassment of their members’ operational vehicles and extortion in the State.

Chairman of the association, Okey Okafor, made the declaration shortly after the inauguration of their new executive members in Port Harcourt.

He also hinted of his administration’s drive to stop the proliferation of associations in the state and congregate all into one body for easier coordination of   activities.

“There’s only one vision outside other visions; to tear down the multiple associations in Rivers State and bring all to one body. There’s a new focus and a new drive to do it. We want to stop, by every means, institutional harassment of our vehicles on the road,” he said. 

Speaking with journalists after officially inaugurating the officials, National President of ATWAP, Clementina Ativie, advised them to work with the fear of God.

“My charge to the officials of ATWAP, Rivers State Chapter, is that they should work with the fear of God; protect the interest of our members and make sure that you uphold the value of the water industry,” she said.

Nine officials were inaugurated to run ATWAP, Rivers State Chapter, for the next four years. They include: Okey Okafor, chairman, Samuel Thompson, vice chairman 1, Allen Steppy, vice chairman 2, Christiana Ndukube, assistant secretary, Seun Oladipo, financial secretary, Gloria Utu, treasurer, Rosemary Walter, public relations officer, Ifeoma Nwaogaga, welfare officer and Samuel Akpan, provost 1.

