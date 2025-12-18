ATWAP Vow to Protect  Businesses in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP), Rivers State Chapter, has declared its resolve to stop the incessant harassment of their members’ operational vehicles and extortion in the state.

Chairman of the association, Okey Okafor, made the declaration shortly after the inauguration of their new executive members in Port Harcourt.

He also hinted of his administration’s drive to stop the proliferation of associations in the state and congregate all into one body for easier coordination of activities.

“There is only one vision outside other visions; to tear down the multiple associations in Rivers State and bring all to one body. There’s a new focus and a new drive to do it.”

“We want to stop, by every means, institutional harassment of our vehicles on the road.

We want them to understand that we are an incorporated body. We’re visible, we’re known and we have an office. I want them to realise that they can sue us the same way we can sue them. So, there will be no reason for anybody to go to the streets and harass our vehicles,” he said.

The ATWAP Rivers chairman warned members to stop hurrying to pay money to release their vehicles amidst harassment and seizure, saying it’s not within their purview to negotiate, as that responsibility lies with the leadership of the association.

“If anybody packs your vehicle, you’re not authorised to negotiate; your duty is to call us. Negotiation is our domain, not your own. Stop trying to give money; stop trying to bribe your way out of the road. Realize that it may take time for your vehicle to come out but definitely it will surely come out. If you’re steadfast, you give us the energy to work,” he said.

Okafor promised that the inaugurated executive council would continue to uphold transparency, accountability and prudence in the management of the association’s funds.

Speaking with journalists after officially inaugurating the officials, National President of ATWAP, Clementina Ativie, advised them to work with the fear of God.

“My charge to the officials of ATWAP, Rivers State Chapter, is that they should work with the fear of God; protect the interest of our members and make sure that you uphold the value of the water industry,” she said.

She dismissed doubts about the health worthiness of satchet water production process which she said does not involve contamination or human interference.

“Anyone saying that satchet water does not have quality, I don’t understand, because it is difficult for you to adulterate satchet water. Satchet water is a product that, from borehole, for aeration to the treatment unit, to the machine and to the satchet, has no physical interference from the workers; you don’t touch it. As soon as you open satchet water, whether you finish it or not, you discard.

In satchet water, once there is any defect during the production, you can’t recover it. We should have confidence in satchet water,” she explained.

Nine officials were inaugurated to run ATWAP, Rivers State Chapter, for the next four years. They include: Okey Okafor, chairman, Samuel Thompson, vice chairman 1, Allen Steppy, vice chairman 2, Christiana Ndukube, assistant secretary, Seun Oladipo, financial secretary, Gloria Utu, treasurer, Rosemary Walter, public relations officer, Ifeoma Nwaogaga, welfare officer and Samuel Akpan, provost 1.