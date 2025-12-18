Alakija Delivers Medical Research, Training Hospital to UNIOSUN

Nigeria took a decisive step towards strengthening its healthcare and medical education infrastructure on Monday with the commissioning of the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital at Osun State University.

The 250-bed state-of-the-art specialist facility was donated by Mr Modupe Folarin Alakija and Folorunso Alakija and delivered through Famfa Oil Limited.

The project is widely regarded as a major private sector intervention aimed at advancing medical training, research, and specialist healthcare delivery in the country.

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, who performed the commissioning, commended the donors for their commitment to national development.

He described the hospital as a clear demonstration of how private leadership can strengthen public institutions and contribute meaningfully to improved health outcomes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Co-Donor and Chancellor of Osun State University, Apostle Dr Folorunso Alakija, traced the evolution of the project to a paediatric hospital concept initiated in November 2018.

She explained that the vision later expanded into a comprehensive medical research and training hospital in response to the growing healthcare needs of the university and the nation.

She stated that the hospital was conceived to address gaps in specialised care, research capacity, and medical manpower development, while also contributing to efforts to curb medical tourism.

In his speech, Vice Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Odunayo Clement Adebooye, described the hospital as a transformational addition to the institution.

He said it would provide the clinical depth required to train high-quality medical professionals and strengthen research focused on Africa’s unique health challenges.