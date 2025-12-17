UNIZIK Students Call for Odoh’s Reinstatement as VC After Court Judgment

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) have called on the federal government to fully implement the National Industrial Court’s judgment ordering the reinstatement of Prof Bernard Odoh as the institution’s vice-chancellor.

The President of the Nigerian Students and Youth Association (NISAYA), UNIZIK Chapter, Mr Chisom Nwangwu, in a press release, said that the students are urging the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, to act without further delay to reinstate Odoh in strict compliance with the court’s ruling.

According to him, Odoh was removed from office by the Federal Ministry of Education following allegations by some of his opponents that he was not a professor and was therefore unqualified to occupy the position. However, the court has since affirmed that Odoh was duly promoted to the rank of professor in 2015 and, consequently, ordered that all his rights, entitlements, and privileges be fully restored.

Nwangwu stressed that respect for court judgments is fundamental to nation-building and must not be treated as optional. He noted that Nigerians must learn to obey court orders if the country is to build a society firmly rooted in the rule of law.

He further expressed concern that the continued failure to implement the court’s ruling, particularly in a situation where the office of the vice-chancellor was never vacant in any legal or practical sense, sets a dangerous precedent.

“This persistent disregard for a valid court order undermines democratic values and sends the wrong signal to citizens,” stated Nwangwu. “Such actions should not be allowed to define us as a people or as a democratic society.”

Nwangwu also noted that Odoh is the first alumnus of the university to be appointed vice-chancellor, describing his removal as regrettable and driven by malicious claims intended to frustrate a young academic with a clear and progressive vision for the university’s overall development.

The students further appealed to President Bola Tinubu, pointing out that his administration is founded on the principles of justice, fairness, and respect for the rule of law. They urged the president to intervene and ensure full compliance with the court’s judgment.

Ugochukwu Bond Anyaehie was announced last month as the vice-chancellor after months of acting by Prof. Carol Umeobi, who took over after the removal of Odoh in November last year.