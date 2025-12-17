Students Fault Malami’s Outcry, Say Investigation is Not Persecution

Wale Igbintade

The Association of Nigerian Students for Accountability and Good Governance (ANSAGG) has faulted the public outcry by former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, over his ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing it as an attempt to whip up public sympathy to evade lawful scrutiny.

In a statement issued yesterday, the association said Malami’s reaction was unbecoming of a former chief law officer of the federation and SAN, urging him to respect due process and allow the courts to determine the allegations against him.

The statement was jointly signed by ANSAGG President, Adaisong Gabriel, and General Secretary, Abu Abdullahi.

ANSAGG described Malami’s posture as ironic, recalling that while in office he consistently maintained that investigation and prosecution do not amount to guilt and that only the courts can determine innocence or otherwise.

“As Attorney-General, Malami repeatedly defended investigations and prosecutions, insisting they do not translate to conviction. It is therefore disturbing that he now cries foul simply because the searchlight is on him,” the group said.

The students’ body stressed that Malami was neither the first nor the only former minister to be investigated by the EFCC, noting that several former public office holders have undergone similar probes without alleging persecution.

Rejecting claims of political witch-hunt, ANSAGG said the investigation had nothing to do with Malami’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC), pointing out that many politicians who have also defected from the APC are not under any EFCC investigation.

“Defection does not trigger EFCC action. Several defectors are not being investigated, while some individuals who remain within the APC have also faced probes. Party affiliation offers no shield against accountability,” the association stated.

The group reminded Malami of his own public position as AGF that anyone with nothing to hide had no reason to fear investigation by law enforcement agencies.

“If he has nothing to hide, he should submit himself fully to investigation and allow the courts to do justice,” it said.

ANSAGG dismissed Malami’s call for the recusal of the EFCC Chairman over alleged bias arising from the Justice Ayo Salami Judicial Commission of Inquiry, describing the claim as speculative and self-serving.

According to the association, the EFCC Chairman’s past role as Secretary to a lawful judicial commission does not, without more, establish bias or invalidate the Commission’s statutory powers.

“To suggest that such involvement permanently disqualifies an official from performing statutory duties stretches the doctrine of bias to an absurd level,” it argued.

The group also rejected Malami’s claim that he had been “prejudged,” describing it as premature in the absence of any adverse judicial pronouncement.

On allegations of illegal detention, media harassment and procedural abuse, ANSAGG said such claims are best addressed before a court of competent jurisdiction rather than through media statements.

“The courts remain open. If his fundamental rights have been breached, the Constitution provides clear remedies. Resorting to media trials while demanding arraignment is contradictory,” it said.

ANSAGG further dismissed Malami’s criticism of the EFCC’s alleged reliance on witnesses convicted abroad, stressing that issues of credibility and admissibility are matters for the courts.“Nigeria’s criminal justice system is robust enough to determine the weight to attach to any witness. Malami knows this better than most,” the group added.

The association warned against attempts to delegitimise anti-corruption institutions simply because an individual is under investigation, saying such conduct undermines public confidence in accountability mechanisms.

“It is wrong to cry foul now that it is his turn. As a former Attorney-General, Malami should lead by example, cooperate with investigators, respect due process and allow the judiciary to pronounce on his innocence or otherwise,” it said.

ANSAGG urged the EFCC to continue its work without fear or favour, insisting that no individual, regardless of status or former office, is above the law.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has denied allegations of targeting opposition politicians, insisting that its operations are guided strictly by its Establishment Act.

In a statement posted on its official X handle, the commission said its mandate is to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes without regard to political affiliation, noting that only political office holders enjoying constitutional immunity are exempt from prosecution.

The EFCC said records of arrests and prosecutions over the past two years show that suspects from both the ruling party and opposition parties, including former governors and ministers, have been investigated and prosecuted.

It stressed that corruption has no political, ethnic, religious or gender identity, warning that claims of selective prosecution cannot serve as a defence against investigation.

The Commission cautioned against attempts to intimidate or blackmail it into abandoning investigations under the guise of protecting democracy, describing such actions as a greater threat to democratic governance.

“The Commission will not succumb to blackmail or be railroaded into inconclusive investigations just to appear non-selective,” it said.

The EFCC called on Nigerians to support its mandate, describing the fight against corruption as a collective national responsibility.