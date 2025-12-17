  • Tuesday, 16th December, 2025

Stanbic IBTC FUZE Festival Returns

Business | 2 seconds ago

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC has announced the return of FUZE Festival, an exciting year-end celebration, now in its fourth edition. 

Slated on Saturday, 20 December 2025 at Tafawa Balewa Square, this year’s festival introduces an all-new outdoor format, offering guests an open-air experience with expanded activities, installations and immersive attractions.

Inspired by the magic and wonder of vintage circuses and carnivals, the 2025 edition adopts the theme, “The Ultimate Show.” Think bold colours, thrilling performances, and whimsical moments. Attendees can expect magicians, parade performers, flash mobs, face painting, art displays, and other spectacular attractions that bring the festival theme to life.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha said, “FUZE Festival has always been our way of creating a space where creativity can thrive, but this year we thought to push the boundaries even further. The outdoor format and circus-inspired theme allow us to design a more immersive experience that people can truly feel and participate in. It reflects our belief that innovation doesn’t happen only in offices; it happens in culture, in music, in art, and in the everyday interactions that inspire people to dream bigger. FUZE 4.0 captures that spirit.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.