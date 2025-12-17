Stanbic IBTC FUZE Festival Returns

Nume Ekeghe

Stanbic IBTC has announced the return of FUZE Festival, an exciting year-end celebration, now in its fourth edition.

Slated on Saturday, 20 December 2025 at Tafawa Balewa Square, this year’s festival introduces an all-new outdoor format, offering guests an open-air experience with expanded activities, installations and immersive attractions.

Inspired by the magic and wonder of vintage circuses and carnivals, the 2025 edition adopts the theme, “The Ultimate Show.” Think bold colours, thrilling performances, and whimsical moments. Attendees can expect magicians, parade performers, flash mobs, face painting, art displays, and other spectacular attractions that bring the festival theme to life.

Speaking on the upcoming festival, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Chuma Nwokocha said, “FUZE Festival has always been our way of creating a space where creativity can thrive, but this year we thought to push the boundaries even further. The outdoor format and circus-inspired theme allow us to design a more immersive experience that people can truly feel and participate in. It reflects our belief that innovation doesn’t happen only in offices; it happens in culture, in music, in art, and in the everyday interactions that inspire people to dream bigger. FUZE 4.0 captures that spirit.”