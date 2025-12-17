Senate Orders Security Probe into Fake Death Reports on Akpabio, Yakubu Gowon

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate has directed the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) to investigate and identify those behind the spread of false reports alleging the deaths of Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd).

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion raised during plenary by Senator Titus Zam, who expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing rise in misinformation and fake news circulating on social media platforms.

Moving the motion, Zam lamented that social media had recently been awash with reports that Akpabio had died in a London hospital, even as the Senate President was alive, well and presided over plenary sessions at the National Assembly.

He further drew the attention of lawmakers to a similar false report concerning Gowon, noting that rumours of the former Head of State’s death were widely circulated on the same day he was publicly sighted attending a Christmas carol service in Abuja.

According to Zam, the unchecked spread of such misinformation posed security and social risks, capable of creating panic, undermining public confidence and destabilising the polity.

He, therefore, called on the Senate to mandate a thorough investigation into the origin and promoters of the false reports with a view to holding those responsible accountable.

In his response, Akpabio acknowledged the reports and described the trend as a growing and troubling phenomenon.

He noted that the deliberate circulation of fake death announcements had become commonplace on social media, citing instances where funeral ceremonies of prominent Nigerians were broadcast online while the individuals concerned were still alive.

“This has become a disturbing pattern. We have seen cases where even the burial of a well-known businessman was announced and circulated, only for the person involved to later appear alive,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President sustained the motion and ruled that the matter be formally referred to the NSA for a diligent and comprehensive investigation to unravel those behind the falsehoods.

“Your point is sustained. I think all we can do is to refer this matter to the NSA for investigation,” Akpabio declared.

When the proposal was put to a voice vote, it received unanimous approval from senators, sealing Senate’s decision to involve national security authorities in curbing the spread of fake news and deliberate misinformation targeting public figures.