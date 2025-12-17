Prudential Zenith Life Hosts Brokers’ Evening

New NCRIB president reaffirms commitment to excellence, partnerships

Ebere Nwoji

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance, recently hosted the December edition of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) Members’ Evening.

The event which was the first to be presided over by the newly elected NCRIB president, Ekeoma Ezeibe, provided a platform for industry leaders to connect, collaborate, and advance mutual goals.

The evening brought together key stakeholders from the insurance brokerage community, offering Prudential Zenith Life an invaluable opportunity to network and articulate its robust value proposition.

Insurers present at the event ngaged in insightful discussions on emerging trends, innovative solutions, and the evolving landscape of the Nigerian insurance sector. Prudential Zenith Life emphasised its unwavering dedication to fostering long-lasting relationships built on trust, reliability, and shared success.

In a highlight of the event, Prudential Zenith Life announced that it not only met but also surpassed its capitalisation requirements, positioning the company as a resilient and forward looking partner ready to deliver exceptional service and value to clients and brokers alike.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director Prudential Zenith Life, Funmi Omo, underscored the company’s financial strength and commitment to regulatory compliance, saying it enabled it to navigate market dynamics with confidence and poise.

“We are thrilled to have hosted this significant gathering and to support President Ezeibe in her inaugural Brokers’ Evening,

“At Prudential Zenith Life, we believe in the power of strong partnerships to drive industry growth as it speaks to our purpose of being a partner for every life and protector for every future. Our achievement in exceeding capitalisation thresholds is a testament to our strategic focus and readiness to serve our partners with innovative insurance solutions tailored to their needs”, she said.

According to Omo, the event reinforced Prudential Zenith Life’s leadership in the Nigerian insurance industry and its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. She added that the company looked ahead, and remained dedicated to empowering brokers and clients through superior products, seamless service, and collaborative initiatives.