Operational Capital Base: Firm Visits NAICOM

The Board and Executive Management of Guinea Insurance Plc has paid a courtesy visit to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to discuss regulatory developments, industry trends, and the company’s ongoing initiatives to strengthen operational capacity and improve customer experience across all touchpoints.

Speaking during the engagement, the Chairman of Guinea Insurance board, Mr. Temitope Borishade, noted that the visit aligns with Guinea Insurance’s commitment to deepen collaboration with the regulator, enhance transparency, ensure compliance, and sustain growth. He emphasised that the company’s preparedness and capital strengthening efforts positioned it to serve its customers, shareholders, and partners with even greater effectiveness.

He said the courtesy visit underscored Guinea Insurance’s dedication to raising industry standards, strengthening stakeholder confidence, and building a more resilient and competitive organisation in the Nigerian insurance landscape.