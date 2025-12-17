No Judgment Delivered in Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road Case, Says Winhomes Boss

Chief Executive Officer of Winhomes Global Services Ltd, Mrs. Stella Ifeoma Okengwu, has dismissed claims that a court judgment has been delivered in the ongoing Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road dispute, describing such assertions as false and misleading.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Okengwu said the court has only issued a composite ruling on interlocutory applications, stressing that the ruling does not determine the substantive issues in the case.

“For clarity and public record, no judgment has been delivered in this matter. What exists is a composite ruling on interlocutory applications. A composite ruling does not determine the substantive rights of the parties, does not end a case, and is not a final or enforceable decision of the court. The main case remains alive and pending,” she clarified.

She explained that a judgment can only be delivered after a full trial, including the conclusion of pleadings, presentation of evidence, examination of witnesses, and final arguments—none of which, she said, has taken place.

Okengwu expressed concern that the Minister of Works, David Umahi and individuals associated with him were publicly portraying the interlocutory ruling as a final court victory.

“It is troubling that a serving minister of the Federal Republic would celebrate an interlocutory ruling as a final judgment,” she said, warning that such actions could mislead the public and undermine confidence in the judicial process.

She also rejected claims that the affected investors had endorsed the minister’s actions, stating that the majority of Winhomes subscribers remain opposed to the developments.

“Over 85 per cent of Winhomes subscribers are diaspora investors and foreign nationals. They remain united, resolute and fully engaged. Formal communications have been sent to foreign governments, embassies and international stakeholders,” Okengwu said.

According to her, unresolved issues before the court include allegations of the illegal diversion of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road alignment, the demolition of private property without lawful acquisition or compensation, and the misrepresentation of the actual extent of land affected.

“No amount of public relations messaging can substitute for judicial determination on these matters,” she said.

Okengwu maintained that the legal process is still ongoing and urged the public not to be misled.

“The case is not over. There is no final judgment. Justice is still being pursued,” she stated.

She reaffirmed her commitment to lawful advocacy and the protection of the rights of diaspora investors, foreign partners and affected Nigerian families, adding that the outcome would be determined by law and evidence, not public statements.