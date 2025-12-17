NLC Protests Rising Insecurity, Demands Urgent Action

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado-Ekiti

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ekiti State chapter, on Wednesday joined its counterparts across the country in a solidarity protest against the rising wave of insecurity in Nigeria.

The protest, which took place in Ado-Ekiti, was led by the Ekiti State Chairman of the NLC, Comrade Kolapo Olatunde, who called on both the Federal and State Governments to take urgent and decisive steps to address the worsening security challenges nationwide.

Addressing workers and journalists during the peaceful demonstration, Olatunde said the continued loss of lives and destruction of property across the country had become unacceptable, stressing that Nigerians deserve to live and work in safety.

“We are here today to express our collective concern over the growing insecurity in the country. The safety of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government, and urgent action must be taken to protect citizens,” he said.

Olatunde urged security agencies to be better equipped and supported, while calling for improved intelligence gathering and community-based security measures to curb criminal activities.

Also speaking at the protest, the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Ekiti State, Comrade Oluseyi Olatunde, called on the Federal Government to adopt a more proactive and coordinated approach in tackling insecurity.

“What we are witnessing across the country requires more than rhetoric. The Federal Government must strengthen security architecture and ensure effective collaboration among security agencies to bring lasting solutions,” he said.

He added that insecurity has negatively impacted workers, businesses and economic activities, particularly at the grassroots level, and warned that continued inaction could further worsen the socio-economic conditions of citizens.

The labour leaders stressed that the protest was peaceful and aimed at drawing attention to the urgent need for comprehensive security reforms to restore public confidence.

They urged governments at all levels to prioritise security, improve welfare for security personnel and engage relevant stakeholders to address the root causes of insecurity.

The demonstration in the state formed part of a nationwide action by organised labour to demand improved security and protection for Nigerian workers and citizens.

