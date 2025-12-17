Nkanu Youths Remove President, Appoint Acting Head

The Nkanu Youth Organisation, NYO, the recognised umbrella body for youths across the six Local Government Areas of Enugu East Senatorial Zone, has announced the removal of its President, David Nwachukwu, alleging serious misconduct on the part of the former President.

The body, which comprises youths from Nkanu East, Nkanu West, Isi-Uzo, Enugu East, Enugu South, and Enugu North LGAs, made this known at a press conference addressed by its National Executive Council on Tuesday, saying that it had equally appointed NYO’s Vice President, Pharm Gideon Nwafor, as the Acting President.

In a statement signed by Pharm Gideon Nwafor; the National Secretary, Ugwu Chukwuemerie Padrepew and the remaining five national executives of the organisation, NYO said that it took the decision after investigations into allegations of financial malfeasance levelled against Nwachukwu.

They include alleged diversion of funds, collection of a large sum of money using the name of a non-existent faction, persistent abuse of office, engagement in sponsored attacks on illustrious leaders to the tune of N2 million, and diversion of funds meant for the registration of the body with the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

“Upon the conclusion of this process, the Council established that the allegations were credible, weighty, and fundamentally incompatible with the standards of leadership expected in NYO.

“The findings revealed acts of financial misappropriation, abuse of office, diversion of organisational funds, unauthorised collection of monies in the name of NYO, actions undertaken to undermine government institutions, and repeated unilateral decision-making without recourse to the appropriate organs of the organisation.

“In view of the gravity of these findings and the need to safeguard the integrity, unity, and future of the Nkanu Youth Organisation, the National Executive Council hereby announces that Mr. David Nwachukwu is hereby suspended indefinitely as the National President of Nkanu Youth Organization (NYO), with immediate effect. All organisational privileges and authorities previously vested in him are accordingly withdrawn.

“In line with our constitution and to avoid a leadership vacuum and ensure continuity of operations, the Vice President, Pharm. Gideon Nwafor, has been duly appointed as Acting National President. He is mandated to stabilise the organisation, coordinate reconciliation efforts, restore financial discipline, and oversee the affairs of the union pending a substantive President within the appropriate timeframe,” the statement read.

NYO said its erstwhile President also lacked authority to speak or act on behalf of the organisation in any capacity whatsoever going forward and urged the public to take note.

“Any correspondence, appearance, negotiation, or public statement made by him henceforth should be regarded as null, unauthorized, and lacking the mandate of the youths of Nkanu land.

“Furthermore, the matter has been referred to relevant authorities for additional investigation and possible recovery of misappropriated funds,” the group stated.

The youths also tendered unreserved apologies to illustrious sons and daughters of Nkanu land, who had fallen victim of their former President’s alleged sponsored attack, saying that such did not represent the ideals, aims and objectives of NYO stands for.