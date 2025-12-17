NAOWA Boosts Emergency Care with Donation of Life-Saving Equipment to Military Hospital in Ikoyi

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The President of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) and Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu, has commissioned life-saving equipment donated by the association to the Accident and Emergency Ward of the Military Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The association also undertook the renovation of the ward, which was commissioned by Mrs Shaibu as part of activities marking the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Annual Conference 2025.

Earlier, the conference was declared open by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Shortly after the inauguration of the equipment, the NAOWA President embarked on a guided tour of the newly renovated Accident and Emergency Ward, as well as the Paediatrics and Gynaecology departments of the hospital.

Equipment donated included a medium-sized oxygen concentrator, multiparameter patient monitor, manual suctioning machine, autoclave sterilising unit, and an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED).

These facilities will assist patients in the ward and help to fast-track their recovery process.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Brig Gen Ebute, appreciated the generosity of Mrs Safiyyah Hassan Shaibu for singling out the hospital for the donation of the world-class equipment.

“She donated some life-saving equipment which will go a long way in impacting the lives of patients. In addition, she inspected the Paediatrics, Gynaecology, and Accident and Emergency wards, where she empathised with the patients and prayed for their quickest recovery. She also made gifts and cash donations to each of the patients,” he said.

Brig Gen Ebute further explained that the equipment would assist the unit in attending to critically ill patients, noting that it would help medical personnel monitor vital parameters such as heart rhythm, respiratory rate, and oxygen concentration in the blood.

Before now, the CMD explained, equipment used in the emergency ward had to be conveyed to the theatre for sterilisation. However, with the provision of the autoclave sterilising unit, equipment can now be sterilised within the Accident and Emergency Ward.

The Military Hospital, Ikoyi, which is one of the reference hospitals of the Nigerian Army, has the capacity to accommodate only 10 patients. As a result, the CMD appealed for the Army’s intervention to expand the facility in order to accommodate more patients.

“This is a compact hospital and does not have much space for expansion. At the moment, we can only take about 10 patients. However, we need structural expansion of the facility, and very soon, something will be done,” Brig Gen Ebute added.