  • Tuesday, 16th December, 2025

Insurance Firm’s Team Clinches Trophy At 2025 Insurance Tournament 

Business | 3 seconds ago

Ebere Nwoji

The SUNU Assurance Football Team recently made history by emerging the champion of the 2025 Insurance Super Cup tournament. This is the first time the underwriting firm appeared in the tournament.

Entering the competition as debutants and underdogs, SUNU Assurance’s Football Team stunned the league with a series of spirited performances, culminating in a dramatic final showdown against two-time title holder AXA Mansard Insurance.

Following the victory, a celebratory reception was hosted at the company’s head office, where the Managing Director/CEO, Dr. Samuel Ogbodu commended the team’s exceptional grit, strategy, and unity. He underscored the attributes as being perfectly aligned with the core tenets of the company’s corporate culture.

“This victory reflects not just sporting excellence, but the spirit of SUNU: disciplined, focused, and built on teamwork. We are proud of what the team has accomplished and what it represents for our brand,” Ogbodu stated.

He said the victory   signalled a bold new chapter for the SUNU Assurances Football Team and raised expectations for future competitions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.