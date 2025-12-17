FUNAAB Deputy Registrar, Alawode, Appointed Registrar at McPherson University 

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has again affirmed its reputation as a fertile training ground for higher education leaders, following the appointment of its Deputy Registrar, Mrs. Emilomo Alawode, as the third substantive Registrar of McPherson University (McU), Seriki-Sotayo, Ogun State.

Alawode was appointed by the Board of Trustees of McPherson University, underscoring the growing national recognition of FUNAAB’s administrative depth and its consistent grooming of principal officers for universities across Nigeria.

A seasoned university administrator, Alawode brings to her new role decades of rich professional experience spanning academic administration, human resource management, governance, public relations, and media engagement.

Notably, she was the pioneer Visiting Deputy Registrar at McPherson University in 2012, where she played a pivotal role in laying the institution’s administrative foundation, strengthening staff coordination and student records management systems. During that period, she also established the university’s first official news bulletin, ‘MCU Echo’, setting the benchmark for structured internal and external communication.

At FUNAAB, Alawode has served across several strategic units of the University Registry, managing over 17,500 students and 3,500 staff records during key academic sessions. Her introduction of digital administrative tools improved operational efficiency by over 60 per cent, reinforcing FUNAAB’s standing as a forward-looking institution committed to innovation and best practices in university governance.

She has also worked closely with the Senate and Governing Council of both universities, contributing significantly to policy formulation, institutional reforms and effective governance.

As Head of the Academic Staff Establishment Unit at FUNAAB, she pioneered the deployment of e-meeting folders for the Appointments and Promotions Committee, reducing paper usage, minimising delays, and enhancing administrative efficiency. She also served, at two different times, as substantive Head of the Directorate of Public Relations at FUNAAB, where she redesigned the University Bulletin, achieving over 40 per cent growth in readership and engagement. Her leadership in strategic communication contributed to the university’s multiple national awards, while she also laid the foundation for FUNAAB’s official presence on social media platforms, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

An accomplished scholar and lifelong learner, Alawode holds two master’s degrees in International Communication from Leeds Beckett University, United Kingdom, and Vilnius University, Lithuania. She earned a combined first degree in Classics and Linguistics from the University of Ibadan. Currently pursuing doctoral studies, her research explores how digital literacy and online platforms empower women in the informal economy.

Beyond the Nigerian university system, she has distinguished herself globally as a technology advocate, educator and mentor. She is a former Volunteer Director of Women Who Code, Barcelona; an educator with SheAI, and a part-time lecturer at the Swiss School of Management, Barcelona. She is also a member of several reputable professional bodies, including the International Academic Forum (IAFOR), Professional Women’s Network Global, Association of University Administrators (AUA), and the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), and a fellow of the Netherlands Universities Foundation for International Cooperation (NUFFIC), the Internet Society, and the Institute of Corporate Administration of Nigeria.

Alawode is deeply committed to mentoring young people, particularly women, and co-convenes EmpowHer, a platform dedicated to equipping African female undergraduates with leadership and career skills. She also mentors through international networks such as World Pulse, The Bloom, and Vilnius University, while remaining active in LeanIn and Toastmasters International.

Her appointment, conveyed in a letter signed by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of McPherson University Governing Council, Rev. (Dr.) Babatunde Idowu, reflects McPherson University’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and people-centred administration.

In a congratulatory message, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, stated that her appointment is a testament to her professionalism, diligence and exemplary service at FUNAAB, adding that the university remains proud of its tradition of grooming competent administrators who go on to contribute meaningfully to the growth of higher education across the country.

Meanwhile, about 18 staff members of FUNAAB have gone to superintend over several institutions within and outside Nigeria as principal officers in the last three years.