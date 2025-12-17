Firm Expands Product Offering to Support Nigeria’s Financial Inclusion

Emma Okonji

FairMoney Microfinance Bank, a digital financial services provider in the Nigerian fintech space, is spearheading a significant paradigm shift in the country’s digital finance sector, moving beyond its foundational digital lending services to champion comprehensive financial inclusion and full financial identity for the masses.

While instant credit remains a vital service, the bank, which began as a digital lending platform in 2017, is now positioning itself as a full-service financial ecosystem. The strategic evolution directly addresses Nigeria’s critical financial exclusion challenge as described in the Enhancing Financial Innovation & Access (EFInA) Financial Services Access Survey 2023 reports that nearly one in four Nigerian adults remains excluded from formal financial services.

Following the acquisition of a Microfinance Banking License in 2021, FairMoney rapidly expanded its offerings. According to its Managing Director, Henry Obiekea, the bank was established with a singular mission: to help underbanked and unbanked users in Africa, Nigeria inclusive, access financial services.

The company’s offerings now span retail banking, business banking, merchant services,, moving far beyond its initial Unsecured Personal Loans product.