Eventhive to Convene Global Investors At Sixth Lagos Tech Fest

Omolabake Fasogbon

B2B2C event servicing company, Eventhive, has announced the sixth edition of Lagos Tech Fest, positioning the platform as a convening ground for capital, policy and innovation conversations critical to sector growth.

The gathering will be charting the path forward, as Nigeria’s technology ecosystem grapples with funding constraints, regulatory uncertainty and push to remain competitive in Africa’s fast-evolving digital economy,

The festival, scheduled for February 17-19, 2026 in Lagos, is projected to host over 3,000 participants from more than 25 countries.

With over 1,000 companies expected to be represented, the initiative reflects the increasing urgency to connect Nigerian startups with global investors, enterprise partners and policymakers.

The firm stated that it is anchoring the festival under its Africa Tech Series, a pan-African platform that has hosted fintech and innovation-focused engagements in Lagos, London, Nairobi, Kigali and Johannesburg.

It noted that the fest has grown into one of its most visible assets, combining conferences, pitch sessions, exhibitions and curated networking designed to unlock commercial opportunities within the ecosystem.

Speaking further, the Chief Executive Officer of Eventhive, Jamiu Ijaodola, described the festival as a strategic response to the sector’s current challenges.

“Lagos Tech Fest is the annual engine room where the blueprint for Nigeria’s digital future is drawn. As we launch our sixth edition, we are seeing unprecedented convergence of finance, talent and innovation.

“The introduction of our four focused stages of ‘Money Stage, Off The Record Stage, Innovation Stage and Founder Stage’ will ensure every participant leaves with actionable insights and valuable connections, while driving the level of collaboration and investment Nigeria’s tech ecosystem urgently needs,” he said.

Ahead of the conference, Ijaodola hinted about a Tech Leadership Roundtable to bring together C-suite executives and senior government officials for closed-door policy and strategy sessions

The roundtable will set direction for digital infrastructure, talent development and regulatory reform.

Other highlights include a Nigeria States Pavilion, showcasing emerging tech ecosystems across multiple states, and an expanded expo floor spotlighting solutions shaping the next decade of Nigeria’s digital economy.

The festival will also host ‘After Dark Hours’, an industry networking session aimed at fostering informal deal-making and partnerships among founders, investors and enterprise leaders.

Expected at the event are key industry stakeholders, including Chief Executive Officer of Sparkle, Uzoma Dozie; Chief Executive Officer of Paga, Tayo Oviosu; Director for West Africa at Google, Olumide Balogun; Managing Director of CcHub Africa, Ojoma Ochai and General Partner at Norrsken2, Lexi Novitske, amongst others.

Among sponsors of the event are Odoo, Open Access Data Center, Paga, Tetrad, Cleva and Keystone Bank, amongst others.