EU-funded SUSTAIN Programme Targets Nigerian STEM Talents

Funmi Ogundare

The European Union has opened applications for an EU-funded programme that will enable up to 240 young Nigerian Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) professionals to access career opportunities in Europe, as part of efforts to address growing skills shortages in the region while promoting knowledge transfer to Nigeria.

The initiative, known as SUSTAIN, is implemented by global social enterprise Seefar and co-funded by the European Union through the International Centre for Migration Policy Development’s (ICMPD) Migration Partnership Facility. It is designed to strengthen structured talent mobility between Nigeria, Germany and Ireland.

Under the programme, selected candidates will be matched with employers in Europe’s expanding STEM sectors and provided with comprehensive pre-departure support, including soft skills training, cultural orientation and career guidance to aid their integration into the European workforce.

Speaking in Abuja, SUSTAIN Manager, Mr Emeka Anene, explained that the programme offers Nigerian professionals valuable international exposure while supporting long-term national development.

According to him, participants are expected to return with enhanced skills, global experience and professional networks that will contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth and innovation capacity.

The ICMPD also described SUSTAIN as a model for mutually beneficial cooperation. Mr Oleg Chirita, Head of Global Initiatives and Deputy Head of ICMPD’s Brussels Mission, stated that the programme demonstrates how structured mobility can meet labour market needs in Europe while creating opportunities for young professionals in partner countries.

The programme comes at a critical time, as nearly half of European businesses report shortages of skilled STEM workers, with the European Union projecting a need for at least two million additional science and engineering professionals. For Nigeria, SUSTAIN is expected to strengthen diaspora networks, boost remittances and encourage long-term knowledge transfer.

SUSTAIN, which has operated migration and reintegration programmes in Nigeria for more than a decade, said it remains committed to promoting sustainable development through international cooperation.

One of the shortlisted candidates, Mr Peter Iroagbalachi, described the opportunity as career-defining, noting that exposure to Europe’s technology ecosystem would enable him to support inclusive, technology-driven development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Eligible Nigerian applicants aged 18 to 34 with a minimum of two years’ work experience in STEM-related fields are encouraged to apply through the SUSTAIN website, as applications are now open.