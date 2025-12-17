  • Wednesday, 17th December, 2025

Eno: God, Security Agencies Responsible for Peace, Safety in Akwa Ibom

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has expressed satisfaction with the activities of security agencies in the state, saying the peace, law and order, and  the atmosphere for sustainable development and progress, were made possible by God and the security agencies.

Commissioning a network of 1.4km internal roads at the headquarters of the State Police Command, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo, Eno said he has approved contract for the lighting up of Police Stations across the 31 local government areas of the state.

The governor noted that the support of the state Police Command has been massive and thanked them for working in sync with other security agencies to maintain law and order.

“Without the work that you do, we would not have this peace. You are doing quite a fantastic job, and we are greatly appreciative. We need to light up all our Police Stations so that it can aid their work,” he said.

Eno hailed the Commissioner of Police, Baba Mohammed Azare, for his committed service and effective deployment of patrol vehicles recently donated to the command by the state government to enhance their work delivery.

He promised to contribute to a stronger Police presence in the state by assisting to construct a Counterterrorism Unit (CTU) and also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, for granting the approval to site the CTU project in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area

At the DSS office, the governor approved two new Toyota Hilux to help them in the discharge of the duties.

Earlier, Azare had commended Eno for prioritising security, peace and unity of the State.

He appreciated him for his support and strong belief in the fact that security infrastructure and good governance were inseparable pillars of development, reiterating that the governor’s support  to the command since he assumed office had been remarkably consistent and impactful.

Giving an overview of the road project, the Commissioner for Works and Fire Service, Prof. Eno Ibanga, disclosed that the new roads were products of the compassionate disposition of Governor Umo Eno when he visited and witnessed its deplorable condition in 2024.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.