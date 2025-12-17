APWB Advocates 40% Female Representation on Bank Boards

Nume Ekeghe

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has urged Nigerian banks to raise the presence of women on their boards, calling for a move beyond the current 30 per cent level to at least 40 per cent.

According to the association, the push is not just about numbers but about building fairer, more inclusive leadership structures that can strengthen decision-making and support the long-term sustainability of the financial services industry.

Speaking at the event, APWB Chairperson, Mrs. Rafiat Onitiri, noted that women account for nearly 60 percent of the banking workforce but remain underrepresented at the highest decision-making levels. She acknowledged the progress made over the past two decades, including the emergence of over 10 female Managing Directors currently leading banks, but stressed that boardroom representation still lags behind.

“Even achieving 40 per cent representation would be a major milestone,” Onitiri said, emphasizing that APWB is advocating fairness rather than numerical equality. According to her, women deserve recognition and opportunities that reflect their contributions to the industry.